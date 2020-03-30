GRAHAM: Pelosi Made ‘the Most Shameful, Disgusting Statement in Modern History’

‘She is the one that held up the package in the Senate for days…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after she suggested President Trump is responsible for Wuhan virus-related deaths.

“What she said, she’s blaming the president of the United States for people dying because of the way he’s led the country,” Graham told Fox News on Sunday. “That’s the most shameful, disgusting statement by any politician in modern history.”

Pelosi had claimed this weekend that Trump denied the seriousness of COVID-19 and delayed America’s preparedness.

“The president, his denial at the beginning, was deadly,” she told CNN. “His delaying of getting equipment to where it’s needed, it’s deadly … As the president fiddles, people are dying.”

.@SpeakerPelosi says the President downplaying the severity of #coronavirus is “deadly.” “As the President fiddles, people are dying. We just have to take every precaution.” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/y8bFNbaPJy — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) March 29, 2020

Graham reminded Pelosi that she was the one who intentionally delayed much-needed financial relief to millions of Americans by holding up Congress’s stimulus deal.

“This is the same speaker of the House who held up the bill in the Senate for days because she wanted same-day voting, she wanted carbon neutrality for the airlines, she wanted $75 million for the endowment for the humanities and $25 million for the Kennedy Center,” Graham said.

Ironically, Pelosi told CNN this weekend that Democrats “really want to work in a unifying way to get the job done here,” and then said Trump has made that impossible.

Her recent actions, however, suggest otherwise.

Along with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Pelosi attempted to block the Senate’s $2.2 trillion relief package, introducing her own leftist pork-filled bill that unnecessarily delayed negotiations by nearly a week.

“She is the one that held up the package in the Senate for days to get the Green New Deal put in a recovery package. So it’s the most shameful, disgusting thing I have heard yet. And it needs to stop,” Graham said.