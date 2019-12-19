GRAHAM: Dems’ Impeachment Delay Would Be ‘Constitutional Extortion’

‘Democrats have finally realized they have a very WEAK case which NEVER should have been brought forward to begin with….’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham said withholding the articles of impeachment from the Senate would be akin to “constitutional extortion.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi refused to say when, or even if, the House would deliver its articles, which accuse President Donald Trump of abusing his power and obstructing Congress.

Pelosi said Democratic leadership needs to “see what the process is on the Senate side” before allowing the Senate GOP to move forward with a trial.

“And I would hope that that would be soon,” she told reporters. “So far we haven’t seen anything that looks fair to us.”

Graham slammed the move as a “breathtaking violation of the Constitution.”

“Not allowing the Senate to act on approved Articles of Impeachment becomes Constitutional extortion and creates chaos for the presidency,” Graham wrote on Twitter. “It also sets in motion a tremendous threat to our Constitutional system of checks and balances.”

What is driving this crazy idea? Democrats have finally realized they have a very WEAK case which NEVER should have been brought forward to begin with. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 19, 2019

Pelosi’s threat to withhold the articles of impeachment “is an incredibly dumb and dangerous idea,” Graham added.

“There is a reason one person can’t be Speaker of the House and Senate Majority Leader at the same time!” he said.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has previously said that unless the GOP agrees to what radical leftists deem a “fair” rules package, the Democrats will delay the Senate impeachment trial.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, however, has refused to entertain Schumer’s requests, saying the GOP will conduct the trial as quickly as possible.

When McConnell was asked this week about articles not being sent over, he told reporters, “I’m in no hurry.”