GRAHAM: FBI Abuses Prove Russia Hoax Was a ‘Criminal Conspiracy’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-SC, said Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report on the FBI’s abuses of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act proved that the nearly three-year-long investigation into President Donald Trump wasn’t just a hoax, it was a “criminal enterprise.”

“I believe there will be no debate among reasonable minded people … about how the system not only got off the rails but, in my view, became a criminal enterprise to defraud the FISA court, to deny American citizen Carter Page his constitutional rights and to continue an operation against President Trump as president of the United States that I think was fundamentally flawed and unlawful,” Graham said on Monday.

Though Horowitz did not find serious “political bias” in the FBI’s investigation of the 2016 Trump campaign’s alleged ties to Russia, he did find at least seven “significant inaccuracies and omissions” in the FBI’s application to spy on Page, an expert in Eastern European energy policy who served as an adviser to Trump.

“If I was Mr. Carter Page, I’d hire me a lawyer and I’d sue the hell out of the United States,” Graham said, according to The Hill.

In addition to Page, the IG report revealed that the FBI also wiretapped several other American citizens associated with the Trump campaign under the auspices of the FISA court.

It’s now clear that FBI officials “made stuff up” to justify their investigation into Trump’s campaign, Graham said.

“Let’s assume for a moment it started out OK; it sure as hell didn’t end OK,” Graham added.

Attorney General William Barr released a statement in which he disagreed with Horowitz’s conclusion on the lack of blatant bias throughout the investigation. Graham dismissed the division, saying “lawyers can reasonably disagree.”

Horowitz is scheduled to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday. Graham, who chairs the committee, said he plans to “get the good, the bad and the ugly” during his hearing.

“What they did from that point on, this whole endeavor became a criminal conspiracy to defraud the court, to trample on the rights of an American citizen, Mr. Carter Page,” Graham said. “If that doesn’t bother you, you hate Trump way too much.”