GOWDY: We Won’t Learn Anything New from Mueller Next Week

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Former South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy said Republicans shouldn’t expect to learn anything from special counsel Robert Mueller during his testimony next week.

Mueller is set to testify before the House Judiciary Committee and the House Intelligence committee.

Some Republicans hope to get answers from the special counsel about why he did not investigate the origins of the FBI’s and Justice Department snooping on the Trump campaign, using the Steele dossier and FISA courts to justify warrants they obtained.

Gowdy said Mueller won’t say anything new, and that he will claim that wasn’t part of the mandate he was given.

“Mueller doesn’t want to come. He doesn’t want to come because he’s not going to deviate from his report. What you’re going to get are these incendiary questions about obstruction and impeachment,” Gowdy told Fox News. “You’re not going to learn anything next Wednesday that you don’t already know.”

Democrats are forcing Mueller to appear before Congress to get more answers, but Mueller made it clear in his report that there is no evidence of collusion between Trump’s administration and Russia.

Mueller will keep close to his report, Gowdy said.

“I think what he is going to say on that, and (Texas Congressman) John Ratcliffe and I were discussing it over the weekend. I think what he’s going to say, ‘That is not what Rod Rosenstein asked me to do. I did what the acting DOJ [attorney general] he asked me to do, which is look at — go back to Rod’s memo. What did Russia do in 2016? And then a specific reference to the Trump campaign,’” Gowdy said. “I think that is Mueller’s out. His out on when did you know there was no collusion is going to be when we interviewed the last witness.”

Gowdy was also critical of the public setting of the hearing, but noted that the public controversy is what Democrats and the media “love.”

“Think back to March of 2017 when the other news had a public hearing… Jim Comey and Mike Rogers — a hundred times the witness said I cannot answer that question in this forum. You would think the media would say that was a waste of everybody’s time, don’t ever do that again,” Gowdy said. “But they love it. They love it because what Adam Schiff and Swalwell and the others did is read newspaper articles that contain classified information only for the witness that they have to say ‘I can’t comment on that in this setting.’ That’s what’s going to happen next week.”