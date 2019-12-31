GALLUP: Americans Most Concerned w/ Gov’t and Immigration in 2019

‘The last time that a distinctly economic issue rose to the top four problems in annual mentions was in 2017, when jobs was in fourth place…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) More Americans view the government as “the most important problem facing the country today” than any other domestic or foreign challenge, according to a Gallup public opinion survey.

While the economy and jobs have fallen out of the top three issues for Americans, the percentage of respondents who identified government as their top concern rose from 20 percent in 2017 to 27 percent in 2019.

That percentage is the highest ever recorded for the problem of government since Gallup started polling the question in 1939.

This is the third year that Americans have ranked government as their top concern.

For the second straight year, Americans ranked immigration as their second highest concern.

The number of Americans most concerned with immigration rose from 14 percent in 2018 to 18 percent in 2019.

For the third straight year, race-relations and healthcare came in third place for the top concerns of Americans.

In 2019, 6 percent of Americans identified race-relations as their top concern, down from 8 percent in 2017 and 7 percent in 2018.

Likewise, 6 percent of Americans said healthcare is their top concern in 2019.

The strong economy under President Donald Trump has relegated the economy and jobs away from the top problems facing Americans.

“The last time that a distinctly economic issue rose to the top four problems in annual mentions was in 2017, when jobs was in fourth place, mentioned by an average of 7% of Americans,” the Gallup report said.

From 2008 to 2016, the economy and jobs defined the top concerns of Americans, except for a few years where Iraq and the government were the most pressing issues.

Both Democrats and Republicans agree that government is a major problem, but they disagree about the root of the problem.

Democrats said President Donald Trump has made government dysfunctional and divisive, while Republicans said congressional Democrats have done the same thing.

Older adults more heavily perceive the government as a problem (32-39 percent) than younger adults (17-22 percent).