REP. GOSAR: U.S. Visa Programs Help Foreign Workers Take Jobs from Americans

‘The discrimination against Americans needs to end…’

(Dan E. Way, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., is fed up with U.S. taxpayers subsidizing foreign workers to take good-paying technical jobs while American workers are idled.

That’s why Gosar, a border-control hawk who serves on the House Oversight Committee and its Subcommittee on National Security, introduced The Fairness for High Skilled Americans Act (H.R. 3564).

If passed the legislation would eliminate the F-1 Optional Practical Training (OPT) Visa, which allows more than 250,000 foreign students to remain in the U.S. and work in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) jobs.

Gosar authored a column for Breitbart News in which he said the federal government has a dozen grant programs and a national advisory panel to entice students into earning STEM degrees, but graduates outnumber available jobs.

Worse still, U.S. graduates are disadvantaged because federal incentives are offered to employers to hire foreign workers for those jobs.

“In 2017, more than a quarter-million foreign students in the U.S. on F-1 visas were given the option to remain in the U.S. and work under the OPT program,” Gosar wrote in the Breitbart piece. Meanwhile, only one of every two people who graduate with a STEM degree finds work in the field.

An executive action initiated under President Barack Obama allowed F-1 Visa holders to remain in the country for up to three years.

The foreign favoritism comes at a cost to U.S. taxpayers, Gosar wrote.

“Neither the OPT worker nor their employer are required to pay FICA taxes. This represents a 15.3 percent tax break to OPT hires and their employers,” he said.

The Center for Immigration Studies estimated that the U.S. loses about $2 billion annually in Medicare and Social Security contributions as a result.

The OPT program has grown 400 percent in the last decade. Pew Research said the OPT program is the largest source of new temporary immigrant workers—about 1.5 million from 2004 to 2016.

“The discrimination against Americans needs to end,” Gosar said.