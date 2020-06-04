Al Gore, Greta Thunberg Exploit Unrest over Social Justice to Push Climate Agenda

‘Centuries of structural and systematic racism and social injustice won’t go away by itself. We need a global structural change….’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Climate activist Al Gore said he supports “the peaceful demonstrations across America calling for equal justice now” because environmental activism and racial justice are part of the same movement, GreenBiz reported.

“We are way overdue in America for a reckoning that addresses the long-standing injustices borne by black, brown and indigenous people,” he said.

Gore’s statement clarifies that the true purpose of the unrest sweeping through the nation is to enact a progressive economic, social and political agenda, not to protest the George Floyd‘s alleged murder.

“Entrenched, systemic racism in our country has led to disproportionate impacts of pollution on communities of color, along with disparities in income, education, healthcare and more,” he said in a statement. “The need for climate action is bound together with the struggle for racial equality and liberation.”

Gore then raised the stakes with a panic-mongering hat-trick, saying that there is a common thread among climate change, COVID-19 and systemic racism.

“Today, African Americans are suffering from COVID-19 more than any other race, in part because their much higher exposure to air pollution increases the mortality rate from the virus,” he said.

He said in March that climate change science and coronavirus science are “exactly the same thing.”

Climate activist Greta Thunberg also said she supports the protests.

Devastating to see the development taking place in the USA.

Centuries of structural and systematic racism and social injustice won’t go away by itself.

We need a global structural change.

The injustices must come to an end. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/V5NWJFm0Qh — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) May 30, 2020

Thunberg has shown her sympathy for the far-left, radical anarchist organization Antifa.