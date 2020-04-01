GOP Sen. Wants WHO Investigated for Spreading China’s Virus Lies

‘They need to be held accountable for their role in promoting misinformation and helping communist China cover up a global pandemic…’

(Michael Barnes, Liberty Headlines) The World Health Organization received $58 million from U.S. taxpayers last year.

But when the United Nation’s leading health agency was needed most, it served as a propaganda arm of the communist Chinese government—and it continues to do so.

Now, Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., wants a congressional investigation and a public hearing to expose the blatant corruption that helped lead to the spread the deadly coronavirus from Wuhan, China, to every continent on Earth.

“When it comes to coronavirus, the WHO failed,” said Scott on Tuesday. “They need to be held accountable for their role in promoting misinformation and helping communist China cover up a global pandemic.”

Questions have arisen as to how early the Chinese knew about the scope of the virus, potentially costing other countries valuable time to prepare. After travel and other restrictions were put in place, China also waged a propaganda campaign.

Among other things, it has suggested that the virus crested with around 80,000 cases and has claimed not to have had any new cases in recent weeks. However, citizens on the ground contradict this account, citing long hospital lines and round-the-clock incinerators.

“We know communist China is lying about how many cases and deaths they have, what they knew and when they knew it—and the WHO never bothered to investigate further. Their inaction cost lives,” Scott said.

The first known cases of coronavirus occurred in the city of Wuhan as far back as November. Infections grew rapidly until they were out of control. But the Chinese Communist Party denied it and even punished doctors for talking about the emergency.

By January, the city of millions was ravaged by the highly contagious virus and it was quickly spreading to other countries. Instead of alerting the world, the WHO applauded China for its “transparency.”

Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in #Wuhan, #China🇨🇳. pic.twitter.com/Fnl5P877VG — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 14, 2020

“We were deceived,” Lawrence Gostin, a professor of global health law at Georgetown University, told the Washington Post in early February.

“Myself and other public health experts, based on what the World Health Organization and China were saying, reassured the public that this was not serious, that we could bring this under control,” he said.

The lies continued.

During a Feb. 24 press conference, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised “China’s bold approach” to the Wuhan virus, and said China had “changed the course” of the spread of the disease.

The comments were clearly false, but they were repeated throughout Chinese state-run media as if by design.

Amazingly, during a Feb. 27 press conference top WHO advisor Bruce Aylward said, “If I had COVID-19, I’d want to be treated in China.”

That comment was also echoed throughout Chinese state-run media.

According to its most recent financial report, the WHO spends twice as much on travel as it does on medical supplies, giving Scott’s prior comments about the WHO’s parent organization even more validity.

In October, Scott said, “the United Nations is a joke,” and that, “the United States should immediately cut funding for the United Nations in half.”

Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson laid into WHO Director-General Adhanom Ghebreyesus Tuesday night.

“He got his job with Chinese support after he covered up cholera outbreaks in his home country [Ethiopia],” said Carlson. “A perfect man to lead the World Health Organization.”

“You might think that a World Health Organization, a group that got $58 million of your tax dollars last year, might care that a government arrests doctors and lies about deadly new diseases. But no,” he said. “Like so many other organizations, they are lapdogs for the powerful. And that means the real job is sucking up to the Chinese government.”

A viral tweet shows the shocking leverage China has over the WHO. A Hong Kong reporter recently asked Aylward about Taiwan, a forbidden topic, and he pretended not to hear the question and hung up. When the journalist called back, Aylward said, “Well, we’ve already talked about China.”

‼️WOW‼️ Bruce Aylward/@WHO did an interview with HK’s @rthk_news & when asked about #Taiwan he pretended not to hear the question. The journalist asks again & he hangs up! She calls back & he said “Well, we’ve already talked about China.” ENJOY+SHARE THE MADNESS! #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/jgpHRVHjNX — 😷Hong Kong World City 🖐🏻☔️ (@HKWORLDCITY) March 28, 2020

“As soon as Congress is back in session, there should be a hearing, along with a full investigation, to review whether American taxpayers should continue to spend millions of dollars every year to fund an organization that willfully parroted propaganda from the Chinese Communist Party,” said Scott.