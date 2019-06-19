GOP Sens. Seek Update on Probe into Planned Parenthood’s Sale of Fetal Tissue

‘Preventing the illegal sale of human fetal tissue remains a priority for the committee…’

(Kaylee McGhee, Liberty Headlines) Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-SC, and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, are continuing the congressional investigation into Planned Parenthood’s alleged sale of fetal tissue, demanding that the Justice Department update Congress on its subsequent investigation.

The congressional probe began in 2016, when Grassley was the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman—a role now held by Graham.

Grassley referred eight biomedical-research companies, including Planned Parenthood, to the Justice Department for criminal investigation.

In 2017, the Justice Department took up the case and requested unredacted copies of all the committee’s records.

“Preventing the illegal sale of human fetal tissue remains a priority for the committee,” Graham and Grassley wrote in a letter to Attorney General William Barr and FBI Director Christopher Wray, seeking more details on the probe.

When the congressional investigation first began, Grassley said at the time that the committee had discovered enough evidence of malpractice to file charges against abortion providers like Planned Parenthood.

He said there was direct evidence that the abortion giant had transferred fetal tissue and body parts from aborted fetuses for research and billed high amounts for them.

“The report documents the failure of the Department of Justice, across multiple administrations, to enforce the law that bans the buying and selling of human fetal tissue,” Grassley wrote in 2016 urging the Justice Department and FBI to investigate.

“It also documents substantial evidence suggesting that the specific entities involved in the recent controversy, and/or individuals employed by those entities, may have violated that law.”

Congress took action after an undercover investigation by pro-life activist David Daleiden, leader of the pro-life Center for Medical Progress, released videos of them trying to buy fetal tissue from Planned Parenthood.

Planned Parenthood has continued to reject accusations that it violated the law or acted unethically, according to Fox News, maintaining that the congressional investigation has “shown that Planned Parenthood did nothing wrong.”