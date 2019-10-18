GOP Sens. Reluctant to Embrace Graham’s Call for Ukraine Probe, Biden Subpoenas

‘I’ve got some real legitimate questions about what happened with Vice President Biden, Hunter Biden, what was happening over there…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Some Senate Republicans are unsure about a plan from Judiciary Chair Lindsey Graham, R-SC, to force former Vice President Joe Biden to testify about his past dealings with Ukraine.

Biden’s testimony could end up backfiring, according to Republican Whip John Thune, R-SD, and others are unsure why Graham would want Biden to testify in the first place.

“I’d want to know what he wants to accomplish by bringing him before the committee,” Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said, according to The Hill.

Democrats in the House faced a similar situation, despite conducting their closed-door impeachment hearings in secrecy, when career diplomat George Kent revealed that he had relayed ethical concerns to Biden’s office about the potential conflict of interests with his son Hunter accepting a well-paid board position at a major Ukrainian energy company.

The House Intelligence Committee, chaired by Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., is currently spearheading the lower chamber’s partisan investigation.

While initial media dispatches of the secretive hearing claimed Kent’s testimony was damaging to Trump, The Washington Post later reported that Kent had been rebuffed by the vice president’s office and told Biden didn’t have the “bandwidth” to deal with a potential conflict of interests.

Graham told Fox News earlier this week that he’d also like Hunter Biden to testify—but only if Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer, testified as well.

“I’ve asked Rudy Giuliani to come before our Senate Judiciary Committee to talk about corruption in the Ukraine, and if he does come and he does tell us, then we’ll look at calling Hunter Biden,” Graham said.

But some GOP senators worry about giving credence to Giuliani’s role in the Ukraine scandal.

“If you’re Lindsey, I’m not sure I’d be taking recommendations from Rudy Giuliani on who I bring” in front of the committee, Thune said.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, a senior member of the Judiciary Committee, said an investigation into Biden’s past dealings with Ukraine shouldn’t be the Senate’s priority.

“We need limited bandwidth if we need to try to focus on getting things done, not contributing to the sideshow,” Cornyn said.

Graham clarified that he hasn’t yet decided whether to subpoena Joe or Hunter Biden.

“I don’t know yet,” Graham said. “Right now I want to see what the [House] Intel Committee does,” adding that he’s still “concerned about the corruption in the Ukraine.”

But to learn more about what happened in Ukraine, Giuliani needs to testify, Graham, said.

“I’m going to ask him. If I see a need to subpoena him, I will,” he added.

Other Senate Republicans have said they’d support a hearing on the Bidens’ shady Ukraine dealings.

“I’ve got some real legitimate questions about what happened with Vice President Biden, Hunter Biden, what was happening over there … I have a lot of questions that should be answered,” said Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc.