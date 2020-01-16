Republican Sens. Ask Barr to Investigate Pro-Iran Org. as Possible Foreign Agent

‘NIAC’s relationship with the Iranian regime and its role amplifying regime propaganda in the United States have been the subject of discussion… for years…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Three Republican Senators sent a letter to Attorney General Bill Barr on Monday requesting that he investigate the National Iranian American Council for potentially illegal activities.

Sens. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Mike Braun of Indiana and Ted Cruz of Texas said they suspect that NIAC and its sister organization, NIAC Action, may be violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

The law requires U.S. organizations that lobby in favor of foreign governments to reveal their “relationship with the foreign principal, as well as activities, receipts, and disbursements in support of those activities,” according to the letter.

NIAC’s mission statement claims that the organization is “dedicated to strengthening the voice of Iranian Americans and promoting greater understanding between the American and Iranian people.”

Braun, Cotton and Cruz said they think “NIAC’s innocuous public branding masks troubling behavior” and that their real objective is “to spread propaganda and lobby on behalf of the Iranian government,” according to a press release.

Following multiple attacks on American forces in Iraq and on the American embassy in Baghdad, NIAC said in an email memorandum on Dec. 31 that the United States was at fault for the hostility.

Then, after Iran shot down a Ukrainian passenger airliner, killing 176 people, officials at NIAC and NIAC Action sent tweets and retweets that Iran was not responsible for the enormity.

“These disturbing actions are only the latest development of this nature,” the Republican senators wrote. “NIAC’s relationship with the Iranian regime and its role amplifying regime propaganda in the United States have been the subject of discussion in Washington, D.C. for years.”

NIAC’s former acting policy director, Patrick Disney, said the organization’s legislative director used more than 20 percent of his time to lobby the government.