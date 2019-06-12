Republican Congressmen Call on Twitter to Ban Hamas

‘Hamas follows a comprehensive charter that calls for the murder of every Jew and the destruction of the State of Israel through the covenant of Jihad…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) The House Republican Israel Caucus sent a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Wednesday that petitioned him to ban Hamas officials and associates as well as any other “content promoting terrorist activity.”

Hamas, a Palestinian Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO), uses Twitter to defame Israel, recruit fighters and praise terrorism, according to a press release from Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-NY.

“Last month, Hamas fired approximately 700 rockets into Israel killing innocent victims,” the 16-member group wrote. “It is imperative that Twitter, a United States Company, bans designated FTOs, removing all content promoting terrorist activity.”

While Twitter banned conservatives who allegedly violated community guidelines, incited violence and promoted hate speech, the social media company has not banned all terrorist organizations and their members.

“Hamas follows a comprehensive charter that calls for the murder of every Jew and the destruction of the State of Israel through the covenant of Jihad,” the group wrote.

“Hamas is well known for firing rockets and digging terror tunnels into Israel, murdering and kidnapping Israelis, and using women and children as human shields,” it added.

For example, one Hamas account, describing itself as “a Palestinian movement that resists the Israeli Zionist occupation and aggression,” alleges numerous offenses that Israelis committed against Palestinians, using the hashtag IsraeliCrimes.

Another account, referring to itself as “the official Twitter account of the Palestine Liberation Organization,” describes Israel as an “occupying power.”

The United States stopped calling the PLO a terrorist organization in 1991, though the group continues to commit acts of terrorism, including the bloody Second Intifada.

“Over the past several years, Twitter has made some progress by removing terrorist content from groups such ISIS and Hezbollah,” the group wrote. “However, more needs to be done to eradicate the spread of all terrorist activity by designated FTOs.”

The caucus wrote that Twitter does not need to worry about First Amendment challenges for banning Hamas members and officials.

“Congress has already determined that providing material support, resources, and intangible assistance to a FTO is a federal crime,” the group wrote.

“Furthermore, the Supreme Court has upheld that federal law prohibiting individuals and groups from providing material support to FTOs does not violate the First Amendment.”