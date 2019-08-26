Former GOP Rep. Critiques Party’s ‘Lost Decade’ in New Book

‘Leaders on both sides of the aisle would rather hold their power than fix the problem…’

(Lionel Parrott, Liberty Headlines) Former Rep. Jim Renacci, R-Ohio, has written a scathing new book on the failure of Republican Party leadership in Washington during the Obama era and early Trump presidency.

Renacci holds former House Speakers John Boehner, R-Ohio, and Paul Ryan, R-Wisc., to account in “The GOP’s Lost Decade: An Inside View of Why Washington Doesn’t Work.”

But it isn’t all negative—Renacci also suggested ways to move forward.

The book analyzes the dysfunction in the party and its inability to carry out its conservative agenda while congressional Republicans controlled the lower chamber from 2011 until January 2019

According to the Toledo Blade, the former congressman said the GOP squandered opportunities to enact significant legislation on health-care reform, infrastructure and immigration because of Boehner’s and Ryan’s ineffective leadership.

“All of those things, we had the majority,” said Renacci. “We should have been putting out a roadmap, but what you’ll find in the book is we were so concerned about losing the majority that we didn’t make those changes that I believe we should have done, and then we lost the majority anyway.”

Renacci argued in an interview with Cleveland.com that the nation had cultivated an entire class of political elites more interested in acquiring power and wealth than serving the country.

“Leaders on both sides of the aisle would rather hold their power than fix the problem,” he noted. “In the real world, if you try to hold your power and not fix problems, you get fired. In Washington you get reelected.”

Boehner and Ryan aren’t the only politicians who get a rough treatment in the 217-page book. There’s an entire chapter dedicated to former Republican Gov. John Kasich, Renacci’s fellow Ohioan.

Renacci said Kasich was more concerned with his White House ambitions than leading the Buckeye State.

“I talk about John Kasich’s run for president being more important than really changing the state,” said Renacci, who called his home state’s recent economic track record “anemic” compared to other states.

Renacci served as a member of the House of Representatives from 2011 to 2019. He ran for Senate against Democrat Sherrod Brown last year but lost by 6 percent.

The former congressman’s book is available on Amazon.