House Oversight Republicans Tell Cummings to Investigate Hillary’s Security Breaches

‘If I got a subpoena for emails, if I deleted even one email, like a love note to Melania, it’s the electric chair for Trump…’

(Kaylee McGhee, Liberty Headlines) Republicans called on the House Oversight Committee to hold an immediate hearing on security breaches at the State Department that occurred due to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s mishandling of confidential information.

The State Department revealed Monday that there were “multiple security incidents” with Clinton’s use of a private email server, citing 23 “violations” and seven “infractions” that the department has issued as part of its ongoing investigation.

In a letter to House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings, D-Md., ranking committee Republicans Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Mark Meadows, R-NC, urged the committee to call on State Department officials conducting the ongoing investigation.

“We request a hearing to examine widespread security protocol breaches at the State Department concerning former Secretary Hillary Clinton’s private email server,” the Republicans wrote.

“The unorthodox and insecure arrangement she maintained exposed classified, national security and diplomatic-sensitive information to a myriad of risks and related issues,” they continued. “The wide-ranging fallout from these mishandling instances should not be minimized and obscured.”

In a letter to Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, who is overseeing the investigation, the State Department said that multiple current or former employees were involved in Clinton’s mishandling of confidential information.

“To this point, the Department has assessed culpability to 15 individuals, some of whom were culpable in multiple security incidents,” Mary Elizabeth Taylor, the State Department’s assistant secretary in the Bureau of Legislative Affairs, wrote to Grassley.

President Donald Trump later weighed in, questioning whether Democrats like Cummings would take the same interest in it that they had against their political opposition.

Wow! The State Department said it has identified 30 Security Incidents involving current or former employees and their handling of Crooked Hillary Clinton’s Emails. @FoxNews This is really big. Never admitted before. Highly Classified Material. Will the Dems investigate this? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2019

Trump slammed the hypocrisy of Clinton’s illegal behavior, joking that he’d get the “electric chair” if he ever deleted a single email.

“If I got a subpoena for emails, if I deleted even one email, like a love note to Melania, it’s the electric chair for Trump,” he quipped at his reelection campaign launch rally on Tuesday.