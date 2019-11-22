Republicans Remind Maxine Waters Not to Leak Trump’s Financial Docs

‘Now that the true purpose of your investigation is clear, those Americans are right to be concerned…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Republican members of the House Financial Services Committee demanded in a letter to Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., the chairwoman of the committee, that she protect the privacy of President Donald Trump’s financial records as the Democrats’ impeachment efforts accelerate.

Because the House Financial Services Committee can hand over any relevant evidence to the House Judiciary Committee’s impeachment inquiry, Waters could give other Democrats information on the Trumps’ financial situation. Doing so would be a violation of the Financial Service Committee’s rules, which require members to guard the privacy of those under investigation.

Earlier this year, Waters subpoenaed two banks, Deutsche Bank and Capital One, to uncover “records related to the president and his family, including records of financial transactions related to the president’s 13-year-old son and 10 grandchildren,” the Republicans explained in their letter.

Waters and the other Democrats claimed the subpoenas were part of a broader investigation into the financial industry, but Republicans said it’s clear that Waters has always been motivated by impeachment.

“The potential use of the U.S. financial system for illicit purposes is a very serious concern,” Waters said in April when she issued the subpoenas.

“The Financial Services Committee is exploring these matters, including as they may involve the President and his associates, as thoroughly as possible pursuant to its oversight authority, and will follow the facts wherever they may lead us,” she said.

These sensitive records should not be dragged into the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, Republicans argued.

“To create the appearance that your investigation has a legislative nexus, you sought and obtained an extraordinarily broad swath of financial records from dozens of Americans,” the Republicans wrote. “Now that the true purpose of your investigation is clear, those Americans are right to be concerned whether their records will be furnished to the Judiciary Committee and subsequently released.”