GOP Sens. Seek to Label Antifa a Domestic Terror Organization

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) After dozens of violent protests and attacks, two Republican senators are calling on the federal government to finally deem Antifa a domestic terror organization.

The resolution, introduced by Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Ted Cruz, R-Texas, “calls for the groups and organizations across the country who act under the banner of Antifa to be designated as domestic terrorist organizations” and “calls upon the Federal Government to redouble its efforts, using all available and appropriate tools, to combat the spread of all forms of domestic terrorism, including White supremacist terrorism.”

Cassidy and Cruz listed several examples of Antifa violence, including a brutal attack against journalist Andy Ngo, which sent him to the hospital with a brain hemorrhage, and countless attempts to harm Immigration and Customs Enforcement employees.

Most recently, an Antifa member armed with a rifle tried to firebomb an ICE detention center in Tacoma, Washington.

“Antifa are terrorists, violent masked bullies who ‘fight fascism’ with actual fascism, protected by Liberal privilege,” Cassidy said in a news release. “Bullies get their way until someone says no. Elected officials must have courage, not cowardice, to prevent terror.”

Current federal law, under Title 18, defines domestic terrorism as “acts dangerous to human life that are a violation of the criminal laws of the United States or any State” that “appear to be intended.”

Cruz said this definition perfectly fits Antifa, given its long track record of violence in the U.S.

“Antifa is a terrorist organization composed of hateful, intolerant radicals who pursue their extreme agenda through aggressive violence,” Sen. Cruz said in a statement.

“Time and time again their actions have demonstrated that their central purpose is to inflict harm on those who oppose their views,” Cruz said. “Like any terrorist organization they choose to pursue their political ends through violence, fear and intimidation. They must be stopped.”