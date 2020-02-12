GOP Infighting in Georgia Threatens Senate Majority

‘Republicans who are working to reelect President Trump and retain the Senate majority hope he has a moment of clarity…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Two Republican candidates for a Georgia Senate seat are trading insults in a tightly contested race, and Democrats hope to use this disunity to propel a liberal candidate to victory.

The fighting within the Republican Party comes about two months after Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp selected Kelly Loeffler, a former CEO in the financial industry, to replace Sen. Johnny Isakson, who retired due to health concerns, CNN reported.

President Donald Trump asked Kemp to appoint Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., to the seat, but he went with Loeffler.

Now Collins has decided to challenge Loeffler in the special election on Nov. 3.

Collins said the National Republican Senatorial Committee is opposing his bid by telling consultants and pollsters not to work for him and by accusing him of running for “selfish” interests.

“The Senate committee doesn’t want any pesky voters getting involved in their version of democracy … they are trying to shut down any competition,” Collins spokesman Dan McLagan said.

“The NRSC is threatening vendors, calling their clients and pressuring them to not work with us,” McLagan continued. “Now, instead of a normal group of consultants, we are forming a group of grizzled freedom fighters taking on the establishment.”

He said Collins was “clearly” the better candidate given his sterling conservative credentials and experience.

“We’re way ahead and we are facing a Romney Republican who has been bubble-wrapped by her many, many, many handlers because she’s not a very compelling candidate,” McLagan said. “I’d rather be us than them.”

Public Policy Polling shows Republicans favoring Collins by 40 points.

However, the NRSC accused Collins of being the squishy conservative in the election.

“Collins is everything Georgians hate about Washington,” said Kevin McLaughlin, the executive director of the NRSC. “He is a swamp creature that claims to be conservative. … Now, having made an emotional, ill-informed and selfish decision, he finds himself at a crossroads.”

He accused Collins of jeopardizing the Senate majority by splitting the GOP base.

“Republicans who are working to reelect President Trump and retain the Senate majority hope he has a moment of clarity, does the right thing and walks away from this poor decision,” McLaughlin said. “Otherwise, voters will make it for him.”

The race will not have a party primary, so Collins, Loeffler, and their Democratic opponents will all appear on the ballot together. Whoever secures the simply majority will win the election, but if no candidate wins a majority, then a runoff election will take place between the top two candidates.

Republicans worry that disunity on their side and unity on the Democratic side could allow the Democrats to win on the first ballot.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, one of Georgia’s most prominent Republican leaders, endorsed Loeffler in a press release on Tuesday, WSBTV reported.

“Kelly Loeffler is exactly the type of political outsider we need in Washington,” Gingrich said. “As a conservative businesswoman and strong supporter of President Trump, Kelly has a proven record of creating jobs and opportunities for Georgians.”