‘Even when he contracted the virus, Dr. Li continued his efforts to communicate his experience and what he knew about it…’

(Michael Barnes, Liberty Headlines) A group of GOP congressional leaders introduced bicameral bills on Thursday that are sure to get the attention of the Chinese Communist Party.

While measures aimed at seizing China’s assets for Wuhan virus malfeasance are hotly debated, Republican Sens. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee and Tom Cotton of Arkansas are leading an effort to rename a street outside the Chinese embassy in Washington, D.C., “Li Wenliang Plaza.”

Li Wenliang, or Dr. Li, was a Wuhan, China-based physician who first warned of a strange new SARS-like virus that was spreading in the city of Wuhan in December 2019. Li also alerted other doctors via an internet chat group.

The suspicious virus turned out to be the deadly Wuhan virus that now circles the globe and is believed to have originated at the notorious Wuhan Institute of Virology.

But instead of transparently addressing the nascent crisis and applauding Dr. Li for his early discovery, the Chinese Communist Party tortured and silenced him.

According to the BBC, the Wuhan Public Security Bureau punished Li for “spreading rumors” and ordered him to cease all further communication about the virus.

Li was forced to apologize and sign a confession admitting to “making false comments” that “severely disturbed the social order.”

He then returned to treating Wuhan virus patients and eventually died from the disease weeks later.

“Even when he contracted the virus, Dr. Li continued his efforts to communicate his experience and what he knew about it. Dr. Li is a hero,” said Blackburn.

“The Chinese Communist Party wants the world to forget the name Li Wenliang,” said Cotton. “We’ll ensure the name Li Wenliang is never forgotten—by placing it permanently outside the embassy of the nation responsible for the deaths Dr. Li tried to prevent.”

Sens. Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Marco Rubio of Florida, and Rep Liz Cheney of Wyoming are also supporting the bills.