GRAHAM: Delay on Impeachment Articles Means Dems Suffering ‘Buyer’s Remorse’

‘It creates a constitutional extortion mechanism that is dangerous for the country…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) After House Democrats voted to impeach President Donald Trump on Wednesday night, they chose not to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate.

In response, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said Trump’s partisan adversaries were starting to realize what a huge miscalculation they had made.

“I do not know what is driving the idea of holding the Articles of Impeachment,” Graham said on Thursday. “My speculation is buyer’s remorse—they know the foundation of impeachment is shaky.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has sought to use them as leverage to obtain more favorable terms in the impending Senate trial, including input over witnesses and the timeline—which she previously refused to extend to Republicans in the House minority.

Pelosi said Democratic leadership will determine what to do with the articles of impeachment after they know what the Senate plans to do with them. But Graham criticized the unprecedented idea of using the ultimate check on the executive branch as nothing more than a political bludgeon.

“My concern is the precedent we are setting,” Graham said, according to a press release.

“The Constitution never envisioned the House being able to impeach the president, dictate the terms of the trial in the Senate, and hold the Articles of Impeachment back to be released at a time of their choosing,” he continued. “It creates a constitutional extortion mechanism that is dangerous for the country.”

One member of the Democratic leadership, Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., said the House should hold the articles of impeachment for “as long it takes” to get the Senate to agree to the House’s stipulations for a “fair trial,” Breitbart reported.

Asked on CNN’s “New Day” whether Clyburn would hold the articles indefinitely, never sending them to the Senate for a trial, he said, “If it were me, yes, that’s what I’m saying. I have no idea what the speaker will do.”

“Congressman Jim Clyburn, a very good friend and a very good man, just said if it were up to him they would never send the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate,” Graham said in response to Clyburn’s admission. “That tells me they are embarrassed by what they did – the product they generated in the House is not worthy of coming to the Senate.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., dismissed the House leadership’s desperate ploy to assert power over the upper chamber. He said he was in no hurry to hold the trial.

After initially hinting that they might call witnesses including former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter—as well as the anonymous whistleblower believed to be CIA analyst Eric Ciaramella—both Graham and McConnell have shifted to supporting a quick dismissal or acquittal of the president without any further testimony.

In spite of—or, perhaps, because of—the controversial House efforts, which Trump supporters contend failed to produce any evidence of the president’s misconduct, his approval ratings rose by several percentage points and support for impeachment decreased during hearings in the House Intelligence and Judiciary committees.

Liberty Headlines’ Ben Sellers contributed to this report.