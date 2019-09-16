GOP Plans to Use AOC’s ‘Crazy’ Green New Deal to Win in 2020

‘They have the greatest line of crap anybody has had in the history of politics…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Heading into 2020, President Donald Trump and the GOP plan to use the Green New Deal to their advantage.

The progressive climate-change legislation was a central talking point during the Republicans’ Baltimore retreat over the weekend, according to E&E News.

“The Green New Deal, we just want that thing to go as long as it can,” Trump told Republicans at a dinner. “Anybody that can win office promoting the Green New Deal, they deserve to win [because] they have the greatest line of crap anybody has had in the history of politics.”

Trump went on to argue the Green New Deal’s goals, like zero carbon-dioxide emissions by 2030, are “insane” and “crazy.”

“We won’t let Democrats obliterate industry and cripple working-class families with sky-high energy prices,” the president said.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said that an important strategy for Republicans in 2020 will be pointing out the economic differences between Republicans and Democrats. Climate change is a good thing to work toward, McCarthy said, but not if it “lowers the economic life of all Americans.”

Republican Whip Steve Scalise said this message will hit home with voters who think the Green New Deal is unrealistic.

“Almost everyone knows who AOC is, and almost everyone knows what the New Green Deal is, and they think it’s lunacy,” he said.

The Green New Deal helped “clarify the Republican position,” according to Alex Conant, a Republican strategist and former communications director for Florida Sen. Marco Rubio’s 2016 presidential campaign. “It’s much easier to say ‘I care about climate change but oppose the Green New Deal,’” Conant told Buzzfeed News.

It’s also much easier to “wage a war against” the Green New Deal than it is to endorse it, said Matt Gorman, the former communications director of the National Republican Congressional Committee.