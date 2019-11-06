Republicans Flee Unhinged California En Masse, Seeking ‘Redder Pastures’

‘We’re getting with people who believe in the same political agenda that we do: America first, Americans first, law and order…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) While much of the focus on California‘s mass exodus has been on left-wingers in Silicon Valley fleeing to tax-friendly areas like Lake Tahoe, Republicans are also leaving the unhinged blue state en masse, according to the Los Angeles Times.

This year marks the seventh in a row that more people have left California than have moved in. More than 86,000 people left California for Texas, nearly 70,000 left for Arizona, and about 55,000 left for Washington, according to new census data.

Residents are leaving for a variety of reasons, but chief among them is the prohibitively high cost of housing.

“To buy a house there [El Segundo] is insane,” Marie Bailey, a former Californian who moved to Texas, said. “It’s like $1 million. Why are we working our butts off for a fixer-upper in El Segundo? We’re just working, working, working—and for what?”

A recent University of California, Berkeley poll says that 52 percent of current residents have considered moving elsewhere, citing high taxes and the toxic political culture, too.

“We’re moving to redder pastures,” Judy Stark, 71, a Californian moving to Texas with her husband, told the Los Angeles Times. “We’re getting with people who believe in the same political agenda that we do: America first, Americans first, law and order.”

In California, Bailey said she felt pressured to hide her political beliefs for fear of doxing by vicious progressive activists.

“I wouldn’t be one to put up a Trump sign, even here,” Bailey, 40, said. “But in your town Facebook, people would be like, ‘We know who the Trump supporters are.’ I had friends who voted for Trump and went to work the next day and pretended they didn’t.”

As migration out of the state increases, California has continued to attract people with higher incomes—most of whom settle in the Bay Area.

Over the last decade, California has gained about 100,000 residents with incomes of $120,000 or higher, according to a report by the Legislative Analyst’s Office.

That has led the already alarming level of homelessness in places like San Francisco to skyrocket as costs to rent or own continue to climb. President Donald Trump has criticized state and local officials for their refusal to acknowledge and address the problem.

“We’re going to be giving them a notice very soon,” Trump said during a September visit, warning that they could be in violation of federal laws over concerns like public defecation.

“They have to clean it up,” Trump said. “We can’t have our cities going to hell.”