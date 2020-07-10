GOP-Backed Bill Would Hold Cities, States Liable for Allowing CHAZ-Like Anarchy Zones

‘Lawless autonomous zones have no place in America. Any city or state that tolerates one should be legally on the hook for any tragedies that happen…’

(Michael Barnes, Liberty Headlines) Murder. Rape. Felony assault. Arson.

The list goes on, but a new bill would allow victims in so-called Black Lives Matter-inspired “autonomous zones” to sue cities and states for failing to protect them.

If the victim is killed, as in the case of two Seattle autonomous zone teenagers, then the deceased person’s spouse, parent or child can sue.

“The United States is a nation of laws,” said Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, co-sponsor of the Justice for Victims of Lawless Cities Act, in a statement Thursday.

“The first order of government is to secure the blessings of liberty,” said Roy.

“Any state or city that takes federal funds and fails to enforce the laws should both lose those funds and be liable for the harm they have allowed to occur, including those allowing lawless ‘autonomous zones’ to be created,” he added.

The bill, also co-sponsored by North Carolina GOP Rep. Ted Budd, is a legislative fix for the astounding cowardice Democrat mayors and governors have shown in the face of rioters, looters and violent extremists.

In Seattle, Mayor Jenny Durkan and Gov. Jay Inslee, both left-wing Democrats, ceded territory to anarchists and race radicals in the city’s Capitol Hill area, which was aptly named CHAZ, or the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone.

CHAZ then become CHOP, or the Capitol Hill Organized Protest. But murders, looted businesses and other serious crimes persisted, and elected officials hid behind sovereign immunity laws that protected them from accountability.

Only after business owners filed a class-action lawsuit and the radical protestors marched on Durkan’s home did city officials decide to dismantle Seattle’s autonomous zone.

But the victims and their families will have to live with their losses long after the destruction is physically repaired and the mayhem subsides.

The congressmen’s bill will attempt to prevent other autonomous zones from occurring both now and in the future.

“Lawless autonomous zones have no place in America. Any city or state that tolerates one should be legally on the hook for any tragedies that happen,” said Budd.

“This bill would be a strong incentive to local jurisdictions to break up any remaining lawless zones or prevent one from being established in the first place,” he said.