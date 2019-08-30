Republicans and Bernie Followers Agree on One Thing about Epstein’s Death

‘This is getting into the psyche of the voter, we can ask about policy issues but this looks into what drives the belief systems of voters…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Republicans and supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., share in their skepticism about the reported cause of Jeffrey Epstein’s death, with more than a third of each group saying that Epstein did not kill himself in a recent poll by Emerson College.

Democrats, as well as supporters of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and former Vice President Joe Biden, largely believe the mainstream report, Newsweek reported.

About one in four Democrats think Epstein was murdered, while 23 percent of Biden voters and 19 percent of Warren voters think he was murdered.

The Emerson poll reveals what voters, based on party affiliation and support for a candidate, think about the deep state and “conspiracy theories.”

“This is getting into the psyche of the voter, we can ask about policy issues but this looks into what drives the belief systems of voters,” Spencer Kimball, Emerson’s director of polling, told Newsweek on Wednesday.

“You see that both Republican voters and Bernie [Sanders] voters tend to believe that Epstein was murdered, but Biden and Warren voters trust the system more, they trust authority and their candidates represent that.”

If Kimball’s analysis is correct, then the distance between Sanders and Warren voters may be greater than imagined. Many pundits have said their camps will combine when one drops out of the race, but Sanders voters might be too distrustful of the deep state and corporate money to support Warren.

Thirty-four percent of the country’s voters overall believe that someone murdered Epstein in prison, while 33 percent believe the narrative that he committed suicide and 32 percent do not know what happened.

Republicans have likely aligned with President Donald Trump in their views about Epstein’s death, with speculation rife that the pedophile financier was the latest in a long list of suspicious demises linked to the scandals of Bill and Hillary Clinton.

The former president is known to have flown on Epstein’s private jet, the “Lolita Express,” more than a dozen times.

Trump, who also had a personal relationship with Epstein, fueled suspicions by retweeting a post from performer Terrence K. Williams: