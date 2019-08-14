Former Google Employee: ‘Something Dark and Nefarious Going On’

‘There’s a lot of engineers that have a hint that things are wrong, but they don’t understand the colossal scale that it’s at…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) A former Google employee whose leaked documents showed that both “human raters” and “algorithmic unfairness” would threaten the 2020 elections, publicly revealed himself in an Aug. 14 interview with Project Veritas.

Zachary Vorhies said he spent more than a year collecting the documents he gave to the undercover, conservative journalism outfit.

“The reason why I collected these documents was because I saw something dark and nefarious going on with the company,” Vorhies said. “And I realized that they were going to not only tamper with the elections, but use that tampering with the elections to essentially overthrow the United States.”

Vorhies went public despite Google’s intimidation—which included sending the police, FBI, SWAT and bomb squad to his house to conduct a “wellness check.”

“[T]his is a large way in which [Google tries to] intimidate their employees that go rogue on the company,” Vorhies said.

Google also sent him a letter demanding “the return of Google Property” and that he “cease and desist from any use or disclosure of any internal Google files” he has.

One of the documents Vorhies disclosed is titled “news black list site for google now.” The black list contains website domain names that will not show up when searched on news feeds for an Android Google product, Project Veritas reported.

Another document is called “Fringe ranking/classifer: Defining channel quality.” It gives numbered scores for news sources, ranking CNN as 6.0 and Fox News as 5.2, for example.

Vorhies accused Google of creating an “information landscape” designed with the company’s vision “own version of what was objectively true.”

Vorhies gave Project Veritas internal Google documents related to censorship, fake news, hiring practices, leadership training, machine learning fairness, partisanship, politics and psychological research.

Prior to revealing himself, he gave an anonymous interview with Project Veritas in June to expand upon the leaked information. In it, he encouraged Google employees to help expose the company’s powerful bias.

“My message to those that are on the fence is, I released the documents,” Vorhies said. “They can go in, they can see everything that Google is doing and then they can see the scale of it. Because I think that there’s a lot of engineers that have a hint that things are wrong, but they don’t understand the colossal scale that it’s at.

He asked them to trust their own conscience and not the manipulative messaging that the company relies upon to instill loyalty.

“Take the pulse of America,” Vorhies said. “See what’s happening and come and tell the world you know what you already know to be true.”

Watch the interview with Vorhies: