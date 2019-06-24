Project Veritas Exposes Google Exec Discussing Efforts to ‘Prevent’ Another Trump

‘They’re going to redefine a reality based on what they think is fair and based upon what they want, and what and is part of their agenda…’

(Ben Sellers, Liberty Headlines) While tech mega-corporation Google has persistently ducked accusations of systematic bias, whistleblowers continue to derail the narrative and embarrass the company with revelations of its extreme-left-wing internal deliberations.

Project Veritas is the latest to cast light on the search platform’s overt hostilities directed at conservatives when its staff members think they are in friendly company.

A new video and report from the conservative undercover watchdogs levied an array of accusations against Google’s alleged efforts to suppress the Right—and possibly to interfere illegally in next year’s presidential elections.

The exposé caught Jen Gennai, head of Responsible Innovation, tipping her partisan hand in what appears to be a casual restaurant conversation caught by hidden camera.

Gennai’s department, with a quasi-Orwellian-sounding name, oversees the development and implementation of Google’s artificial-intelligence technology—meaning that if androids and cyborgs are ever given the right to vote, they will definitely swing socialist.

Gennai, upon hearing that Google’s monopolistic trust could be broken up by Congress, offered her own unique rationale for why it should continue to operate as a corporate monolith with unprecedented powers to surveil and censor its users according to its own whims.

“Elizabeth Warren is saying we should break up Google,” Gennai said. “And like, I love her, but she’s very misguided—like, that will not make it better; it will make it worse, because all these smaller companies who don’t have the same resources that we do will be charged with preventing the next Trump situation—it’s like, a small company cannot do that.”

Gennai also candidly acknowledged that the company had been making efforts to reprogram its systems with a specific political agenda in mind.

“We all got screwed over in 2016—again it wasn’t just us [Google]; it was the people [who] got screwed over, the news media got screwed over—like, everybody got screwed over, so we’ve rapidly been like, ‘What happened there and how do we prevent it from happening again?'” she said.

“We’re also training our algorithms, like, if 2016 happened again, would we have—would the outcome be different?” Gennai added.

Previous accusations against Google have presented evidence of the site’s anti-conservative biases—showing, for example, that 96 percent of its search results for President Donald Trump came from sites that were hostile toward conservatives.

In the past, Google engineers have used the cover of algorithms as a scapegoat, saying that their development helped to eliminate the human biases that would otherwise result.

However, it long has been suspected that its engineers were actively manipulating the algorithms themselves.

A report last September on a leaked e-mail thread at the company revealed its internal discussions on how to tweak the messaging related to Trump’s ban on travel to and from countries that provided safe harbor to terrorists, as well as terms related to illegal immigration.

More recently, the Daily Caller reported earlier in June, based on information provided by a whistle-blower, that the company maintained programs that effectively blacklisted many mainstream conservative news organizations from surfacing in certain search results.

The Project Veritas video further explored the way a program at Google called Machine Learning Fairness systematically suppresses the viewpoints that the company disagrees with.

An anonymous insider with the company provided documents that it said outline many of Google’s policies, sometimes using coded or euphemistic language to mask their true intent.

“They’re going to redefine a reality based on what they think is fair and based upon what they want, and what and is part of their agenda,” said the source.

The source revealed that one of Google’s top sites, video platform YouTube, had manipulated the way it recommended similar results after someone had viewed specific content in order to bury conservative-oriented influencers.

The insider, who also provided documents with titles such as “Fair is Not the Default” suggesting Google sought to further rationalize its systematic pursuit of biased perspectives, said Project Veritas was the only investigative operation currently capable of handling the revelations against Google.

The organization—headed by James O’Keefe—has also conducted recent investigations into bias at Facebook and Pinterest.

“The reason why I came to Project Veritas is that you’re the only one I trust to be able to be a real investigative journalist,” said the informant.

“Investigative journalist is a dead career option, but somehow, you’ve been able to make it work,” the source said. “And because of that, I came to Project Veritas—because I knew that this was the only way that this story would be able to get out to the public.”