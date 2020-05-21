Google Plans to Block Energy Companies Benefiting from Its Cloud Software

‘The energy industry should have access to the same technologies as other industries…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Google announced Tuesday that planned to stop creating software to help the oil and gas industry via its data-storage Cloud services.

The reversal comes after left-wing activist (and occasional eco-terrorist) group Greenpeace released a scathing report on the impact that technology companies have on global warming, according to ARS Technica.

However, a Google spokesperson did not indicate that the company would cut ties with the oil and gas industry altogether.

“Google Cloud is a general purpose infrastructure and data processing platform,” the spokesperson said. “We therefore have companies from several industries using this platform to exit their data centers and run their IT systems on the Cloud.”

The spokesperson noted that only 1 percent of Google Cloud’s revenue comes from the oil and gas industry.

Greenpeace said the extraction of discovered fuel reserves will warm the Earth’s temperature by 2 degrees Celsius.

The environmental group said technology speeds the rate at which oil and gas companies can locate and extract oil and natural gas.

Unlike Google, Amazon has openly courted the oil and gas industry, but it has emphasized the transition to alternative fuel supplies, ARS Technica reported.

“The energy industry should have access to the same technologies as other industries,” the company said.

“We will continue to provide cloud services to companies in the energy industry to make their legacy businesses less carbon intensive and help them accelerate development of renewable energy businesses,” it said.

Microsoft staked out a middle-ground position that emphasized a “transition to a zero-carbon future.”

Climate activists hope that pressuring these companies will help shift public opinion against oil and gas.

“They want to convince a critical mass of people that extracting fossil fuels from the ground is harmful in much the same way that selling cigarettes is harmful,” ARS Technica reported.

“If the campaign succeeds, it will make future climate reforms more politically palatable—even if those reforms ultimately drive oil and gas companies out of business,” it said.

Of course, much like the Green New Deal proposals that radical Democrats have proposed in Congress, their goal of net-zero carbon-dioxide emissions would come with more than a few unintended consequences and severe impacts on everyday lifestyles.

Moreover, many have questioned whether the yield of alternative energy sources actually justifies the costs and the carbon expended in producing them.

In all likelihood, Google’s latest exercise in virtue-signaling while being held hostage by the demands of fringe eco-activist will do little more than create inefficiencies for fossil-fuels companies.

Those, in turn, will drive up production costs and prove, if anything, detrimental to the environmental push by forcing the companies to cut corners elsewhere.

Yet, the decision follows an alarming trend of corporate-pressure campaigns for left-wing causes, which have also targeted those supporting gun rights, immigration enforcement, religious freedom and an array of other issues.

Surprisingly, while making clear their support for such radical activism, Google and other tech companies continue to lobby for less oversight and more autonomy of their own, insisting that they are an essential service for protecting citizens’ First Amendment freedoms.

Liberty Headlines’ Ben Sellers contributed to this report.