Commissioner Goodell Wants an NFL Team to Sign Kaepernick
‘I welcome that, support a club making that decision…’
(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Just months after admitting the NFL had “moved on” from failed quarterback Colin Kaepernick, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said on Monday he wants a team to sign the free agent.
Kaepernick has been back in the news in recent weeks due to ongoing protests over George Floyd’s death and perceived racial injustice.
Goodell even apologized on behalf of the NFL for “not listening to NFL players earlier and encouraging all to speak out and peacefully protest.”
Now the commissioner is asking teams to reconsider Kaepernick’s position in the league.
“Well, listen, if he wants to resume his career in the NFL, then obviously it’s gonna take a team to make that decision,” Goodell told ESPN. “But I welcome that, support a club making that decision, and encourage them to do that.”
Even if he doesn’t want to resume his career with the NFL, Kaepernick should “help us, guide us, help us make better decisions about the kinds of things that need to be done in the communities,” Goodell continued.
Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll hinted last week that Kaepernick might return to the NFL in the near future.
“I got a phone call today asking and inquiring about the situation,” Carroll said last Thursday. “I know somebody is interested, so we’ll see what happens with that.”
The NFL gave Kaepernick the chance to sign with a team last year when they scheduled an open workout for him and invited multiple team representatives.
Kaepernick, however, ditched the workout at the last minute, citing his disagreement over the NFL’s no-media policy.
“This was about creating an opportunity,” Goodell said back in December. “We created that opportunity. It was a unique opportunity, a credible opportunity and he chose not to take it. I understand that. We’ve moved on.”