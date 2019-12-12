NFL Commissioner: We’ve ‘Moved On’ From Colin Kaepernick
‘It was a unique opportunity, a credible opportunity and he chose not to take it…’
(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league has “moved on” from former quarterback Colin Kaepernick after he abandoned an official workout they had planned.
The NFL agreed to host a workout for Kaepernick and invited more than a dozen teams to observe his performance.
But Kaepernick backed out at the last minute and held his own workout, claiming he disagreed with the NFL’s decision to prohibit media attendance.
As a result, few teams attended the workout, and none of them are interested in signing Kaepernick.
“This was about creating an opportunity,” Goodell said, according to Reuters. “We created that opportunity. It was a unique opportunity, a credible opportunity and he chose not to take it. I understand that. We’ve moved on.”
Kaepernick has claimed that the NFL is intentionally blocking him from the league because of his political opinions. He was the first NFL player to kneel during the national anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality, and Kaepernick said that’s why he was dropped from the San Francisco 49ers.
“I’ve been ready for three years, I’ve been denied for three years,” he said during his workout. “We all know why I came out here. [I] showed it today in front of everybody. We have nothing to hide. So we’re waiting for the 32 owners, 32 teams, Roger Goodell, all of them to stop running. Stop running from the truth. Stop running from the people.”
Many of Kaepernick’s allies, including rapper Jay-Z, accused the failed quarterback of turning a “legitimate workout” into a “publicity stunt.”
Kaepernick, however, has defended his decision to withdraw from the official NFL workout, accusing the league of denying him a “legitimate process.”
“Mr. Kaepernick requested all media be allowed into the workout to observe and film it and for an independent film crew to be there to ensure transparency,” Kaepernick’s representatives said in a statement. “The NFL denied this request. Based on the prior conduct by the league office, Mr. Kaepernick simply asks for a transparent and open process which is why a new location has been selected for today. Mr. Kaepernick looks forward to seeing the representatives from the clubs today.”