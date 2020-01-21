REPORT: Goldman Sachs Investors Believe Trump Will Win 2020

‘Everywhere you look right now, it’s Goldilocks, an economy that’s in really good shape and no inflation to speak of and very, very low interest rates…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) A large majority of Goldman Sachs investors believe President Donald Trump will win reelection in 2020, crediting the strong economy and stable stock market.

During its Global Strategy Conference in London last week, the Wall Street powerhouse surveyed more than 150 of its clients and found that more than 87 percent of its investors believe Trump will defeat his Democratic opponent.

Despite the Democrats’ impeachment efforts, Trump’s strong handling of the economy will help him among independent voters, the investors said, according to Business Insider.

Last year, Goldman Sachs said Trump’s reelection would be a “close call,” according to CNBC. But now, only 5 percent of investors expect an economic recession this year, and the stock market has broken multiple records while unemployment has fallen to record lows.

“Everywhere you look right now, it’s Goldilocks, an economy that’s in really good shape and no inflation to speak of and very, very low interest rates,” Greg Valliere, chief U.S. policy strategist at Canada-based AGF Investments, told Fox Business.

“The bottom line for the markets is that the impeachment story has been background noise and not much more,” Valliere said.

The Wells Fargo Investment Institute also said the stock market’s success could spell good news for Trump, though it’s still too early to tell.

“In years when the incumbent party wins the presidential election, the equity market rally has been stronger than for the average of all U.S. election years,” the institute said.

And Brendan Greeley, the U.S. economics editor for Financial Times, concluded that though Trump “will face many obstacles to his reelection … the economy will not be one of them.”

Trump has vowed that “The best is yet to come!” while touting his economic success.

“As we begin the new year our economy is booming,” he said at an Ohio rally earlier this month. “Wages are soaring, workers are thriving and America’s future has never, ever looked brighter.”