UN Sec. General, Al Gore, Top CEOs Call for ‘Great Reset’ of Capitalism

(Michael Barnes, Liberty Headlines) Lost in the whirlwind of the Wuhan virus, violent race riots and desecrated historic monuments across Democrat-controlled cities was the call for a “Great Reset” of global capitalism at the World Economic Forum earlier this month.

“The world must act jointly and swiftly to revamp all aspects of our societies and economies, from education to social contracts and working conditions,” reads a statement from the World Economic Forum.

“Every country, from the United States to China, must participate, and every industry, from oil and gas to tech, must be transformed,” it continued. “In short, we need a ‘Great Reset’ of capitalism.”

The trans-national organization is a globalist outfit consisting of powerful officials from governments, corporations, nonprofits, academia, labor unions and liberal activist groups. Its stated mission is to “shape global, regional and industry agendas.”

The forum’s “Great Reset” is based on its own prediction of a coming worldwide economic crisis. It can only be averted if influential elites take control of sovereign economies and forcefully institute new agendas ranging from climate change, to health care, to private-sector “engagement,” to solving vaguely defined “social ills and inequality.”

Al Gore, the former US vice president and wealthy climate alarmist, embraced the idea of “Great Reset” during a recent interview on NBC’s “Today” television show.

“We’ve got to fix a lot of these problems that have been allowed to fester for way too long,” said Gore, whose 2007 film An Inconvenient Truth—which predicted the complete melting of Arctic ice by 2014—won him both an Academy Award and a Nobel Peace Prize.

“The climate crisis is an opportunity to create tens of millions of new jobs, clean up the air—and reduce the death rate from pandemics, by the way—because the air pollution from burning fossil fuels heightens the death rates from coronavirus,” he continued. “So, this is a time for a reset to fix a bunch of challenges, first among them the climate crisis.”

A virtual forum meeting announced the grand strategy on June 3. The meeting featured high-profile attendees, including Prince Charles of Great Britain; António Guterres, the secretary-general of the United Nations; Ajay Banga, CEO of MasterCard; Bernard Looney, CEO of BP; and Gina Gopinath, the chief economist at the International Monetary Fund.

In a statement, IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva thanked “His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales” (Prince Charles) and WEF chairman Klaus Schwab for a joint meeting, from which she announced a “greener, smarter, fairer” IMF plan.

The plan involves a coordinated targeting of fossil-fuel industries, leveraging liberal control over the global “digital economy,” and redistribution of wealth from countries like the United States to whomever, however and whenever global elites decide.

“So, now is the moment to step up—and use all the strength we have—to turn the page,” Georgieva said. “In the case of the IMF we have a one trillion-dollar financial capacity and tremendous engagement on the policy side.”

Justin Haskins, director of the free-market-leaning Heartland Institute, is warning that the “Great Reset” amounts to a massive assault on individual liberty and the ability of everyday people to have a say in how they ruled.

In essence, the “Great Reset” is an anti-Democratic globalist agenda that purports to solve problems that world elites are self-selectively defining, he contends.

“Instead of traditional capitalism, the high-profile group said the world should adopt more socialistic policies, such as wealth taxes, additional regulations and massive Green New Deal-like government programs,” Haskins said in an editorial.

“Prince Charles was right: The present pandemic is a ‘golden opportunity’ for radical change,” he said. “And if Al Gore, Prince Charles and the rest of the World Economic Forum can convince enough people that attempting to stop climate change is also worth dramatically pushing humanity toward greater government control, then radical—and catastrophic—change is exactly what we’re going to get,” he said.