MSNBC Dolt Wants Trump Held Prosecuted for Virus Deaths Due to ‘Mishandling’ Crisis

Blowback to Glenn Kirschner’s idea is harsh and vehement…

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner suggested President Donald Trump should be prosecuted for negligent homicide for “mishandling” the federal government’s response to the Wuhan virus outbreak.

Kirschner, a 30-year federal prosecutor specializing in homicide, claimed in a series of tweets on Tuesday that Trump could be held legally culpable for coronavirus-related deaths.

Hey All. Can we talk about 1 of the few topics I may actually know too much about: homicide? Specifically, whether Donald Trump may have criminal exposure for some level of negligent homicide or voluntary/involuntary manslaughter for the way he’s mishandled the Coronavirus crisis — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) March 17, 2020

“I think it’s fair to observe that there’s nothing more devestating [sic] to a family then [sic] losing a loved one to ether [sic] violent crime or to an illness that could have been prevented or mitigated,” Kirschner tweeted. “I’m trying to assimilate all available evidence (rapidly developing and being reported every day) to fairly assess whether Trump and his administration may have acted/failed to act in a way that could give rise to homicide liability.”

Kirschner then urged his followers to “stay tuned” for an impending prosecution “if the evidence dictates it.”

ALL criminal charges will have to be investigated and, if the evidence dictates it, prosecuted come Jan. 2021. Stay tuned … #TrumpCrimesCommission #TCC #JusticeIsComing — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) March 17, 2020

Soon after Kirschner floated this idea, failed Democratic congressional candidate Mark Judson — who recently lost in a primary race for North Carolina’s 7th congressional district — agreed that the numbers could be held against Trump.

The calculation looks basically like this. The number infected would also increase as a result of Trump* in addition to the fatality rate. But this is the base template IMHO. pic.twitter.com/0Spr1GgCRo — Mark Judson For Congress (@Judson4Congress) March 17, 2020

Very few people, however, were convinced.

If you’re even remotely considering such a thing for Donald Trump’s response to #Coronavirus, we should also be considering such for Obama’s response to the two outbreaks during his tenure. And then, of course, there’s Obama’s Benghazi catastrophe…… — John Betts (@JohnFromCranber) March 18, 2020

You are an idiot. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 17, 2020

I believe the topic that you know the most about is dumbassery. I believe you have that down to a science because only a dumbass would say something this stupid. 👎 — Bradley Scott 🙏🇺🇸 (@Hoosiers1986) March 17, 2020

Do you work for the Onion? — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) March 18, 2020