MSNBC Dolt Wants Trump Held Prosecuted for Virus Deaths Due to ‘Mishandling’ Crisis

Blowback to Glenn Kirschner’s idea is harsh and vehement…

MSNBC Analyst Suggests Trump Could Be Charged w/'Homicide' for 'Mishandling' Coronavirus Response

Glenn Kirschner/IMAGE: MSNBC via YouTube

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner suggested President Donald Trump should be prosecuted for negligent homicide for “mishandling” the federal government’s response to the Wuhan virus outbreak.

Kirschner, a 30-year federal prosecutor specializing in homicide, claimed in a series of tweets on Tuesday that Trump could be held legally culpable for coronavirus-related deaths.

“I think it’s fair to observe that there’s nothing more devestating [sic] to a family then [sic] losing a loved one to ether [sic] violent crime or to an illness that could have been prevented or mitigated,” Kirschner tweeted. “I’m trying to assimilate all available evidence (rapidly developing and being reported every day) to fairly assess whether Trump and his administration may have acted/failed to act in a way that could give rise to homicide liability.”

Kirschner then urged his followers to “stay tuned” for an impending prosecution “if the evidence dictates it.”

Soon after Kirschner floated this idea, failed Democratic congressional candidate Mark Judson — who recently lost in a primary race for North Carolina’s 7th congressional district — agreed that the numbers could be held against Trump.

Very few people, however, were convinced.

