Police Find Fla. Gov. Candidate Andrew Gillum Drunk, Vomiting in Hotel w/ Crystal Meth

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) The Miami Beach Police Department found Andrew Gillum, the Democratic Party’s 2018 gubernatorial candidate for Florida, drunk, vomiting and seemingly high on crystal meth Friday morning, Politico reported.

Police responded to a call from Aldo Mejias, a friend who rented the hotel room that Gillum was found in.

Mejias said he came back to the hotel room around midnight on Thursday to see Gillum, 40, and Travis Dyson, 30, “under the influence of an unknown substance.”

Mejias said Gillum and Dyson were vomittng, but he decided to call the police when he noticed that Dyson was having trouble breathing.

Dyson was taken to the hospital, where he is recovering.

Police said they could not communicate with Gillum because of his “inebriated state,” but he went home without going to the hospital.

Police confiscated three bags of what appeared to be crystal meth.

Gillum, an emerging young face of the Democratic Party and a CNN contributor, said he got drunk at a wedding, but he denied using crystal meth.

“I was in Miami last night for a wedding celebration when first-responders were called to assist one of my friends,” Gillum said in a written statement.

“While I had too much to drink, I want to be clear that I have never used methamphetamines,” he continued. “I apologize to the people of Florida for the distraction this has caused our movement.”

It was unclear whether police sought to file any charges, although Gillum, a former Tallahassee City Commissioner, planned to go under the radar while riding out the scandal.

“I’m thankful to the incredible Miami Beach EMS team for their efforts,” he said. “I will spend the next few weeks with my family and appreciate privacy during this time.”