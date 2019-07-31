Gillibrand Still Won’t Name Names; Says Fellow Democrats are Anti-Women

‘Kirsten believes we need to have a broader and more intentional conversation about valuing women in this country…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Presidential hopeful Kirsten Gillibrand’s claim that members of her own party don’t care about women’s rights has been perceived as an underhanded jab at the other female candidates, like Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

But if Gillibrand truly believes this about her opponents, why won’t she name names?

A pattern is developing for the Senator from New York, who last week said her fellow Democrats “turn a blind eye to sexual assault, sexual harassment and any reforms that value women in the workplace.” But she won’t reveal specifically who she is referring to.

Now she’s accusing anonymous Democrats again, and because she doesn’t single out any of them, she smears her whole party.

“We have Democratic presidential candidates running for president right now who do not necessarily believe that it’s a good idea that women work outside the home,” Gillibrand said in Iowa. “No joke.”

The Albany Times-Union’s Chris Churchill said this fellow Democrat who Gillibrand won’t name is likely a reference to Warren, who co-authored “The Two-Income Trap” with her daughter in 2003, which argued that women’s entrance into the workforce was disastrous for middle-class, stable families.

Warren didn’t argue that women shouldn’t work, according to Churchill, but wrote that because millions of women had entered the workforce, corporations were driving wages down and the cost of housing, food, and other necessary living expenses skyrocketed as a result.

“Middle-class mothers went into the workforce in a calculated effort to give their families an economic edge,” Warren wrote with Amelia Warren Tyagi. “Instead, millions of them are now in the workforce just so their families can break even.”

But Gillibrand doesn’t have the courage to stand by her criticism.

In fact, her PAC gave $10,000 in 2017 to Warren’s Senate campaign.

Churchill repeatedly asked Gillibrand’s spokesperson, Evan Lukaske, whom she was referring to, but Lukaske refused to answer.

“Kirsten believes we need to have a broader and more intentional conversation about valuing women in this country and even this primary, and she intends to do so in the coming days. Stay tuned,” Gillibrand’s communications director, Meredith Kelly, said in response.

Churchill called the answer “cowardly” and “mealy-mouthed”: “One only needs to look at the polls to understand why Gillibrand might be desperate to make waves,” he wrote.