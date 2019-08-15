Gillibrand Wants Mandatory Gun ‘Buyback,’ Prosecution for Those Who Refuse

‘If you make them illegal, you don’t want to grandfather in all the assault weapons that are all across America…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-NY, a Democratic presidential candidate, said she would support a federally mandated “buyback” program for rifles, bringing to reality the fears about gun control that Second Amendment advocates have harbored for years.

“I think we should ban assault weapons, as well as large magazines—and as part of passing that ban, do a buyback program across the country so that those who own them can be … compensated for their money that they spent. But I think both of those ideas are strong,” Gillibrand said Wednesday on CNN.

Under Gillibrand’s proposal, individuals who refuse to sell their firearms to the federal government would face prosecution, Politico reported.

Despite the mainstream media’s usage, the term “buyback” does not accurately apply to Gillibrand’s program, since the federal government was not the original seller.

“You don’t want people to retain them, because if you make them illegal, you don’t want to grandfather in all the assault weapons that are all across America,” Gillibrand said when asked whether the program would be coercive or voluntary.

“You would like people to sell them back to the government so that you can make sure people who shouldn’t have access to these weapons couldn’t have them,” she said.

Gillbrand became the fourth Democratic presidential candidate to advocate disarming American citizens. The other candidates are Rep. Eric Swalwell, who suspended his campaign; New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, who has statistically zero support; and Sen. Cory Booker, D-NJ.

Democrats have been reluctant to explicitly state that a “buyback” program would be mandatory, given that such a divisive and widespread policy could lead to armed conflict.

“We should have a law that bans these weapons, and we should have a reasonable period in which people can turn in these weapons,” Booker said.