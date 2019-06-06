FACT CHECK: Gillibrand Lied about Trump’s Bump-Stock Ban, NRA’s Support

‘The NRA believes that devices designed to allow semi-automatic rifles to function like fully-automatic rifles should be subject to additional regulations…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) At a Fox News town hall on June 2, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-NY, falsely stated that President Donald Trump did not ban bump stocks after the October 2017 shooting in Las Vegas.

Fox News host Chris Wallace asked Gillibrand how she would have prevented the Virginia Beach shooting that occurred on May 31, since the shooter legally bought two .45-caliber handguns, ABC News reported.

“Yeah, stop being beholden to the NRA like President Trump is,” Gillibrand said.

“Remember after the shooting in Las Vegas, [Trump] said, yeah, yeah we’re gonna ban the bump stocks. Did he ban the bump stocks? No, because the NRA came crashing down and said, ‘Don’t you dare do any restrictions on our guns around this country.’ It is such a false choice.”

Factcheck.org stated that Gillibrand misled the audience, since the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives banned bump stocks on Dec. 18, 2018.

She said that as president she would “make sure we ban the bump stock, the large magazines, the assault rifles, the military style weapons.”

The federal government also heavily regulates who can buy and possess assault rifles and military style weapons, though it has not banned them.

Gillibrand lied about the National Rifle Association’s stance toward a bump stock ban, too.

“The NRA believes that devices designed to allow semi-automatic rifles to function like fully-automatic rifles should be subject to additional regulations,” NRA Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre and NRA political strategist Chris Cox said in a statement, The Washington Post reported.

Yet Gillibrand claimed the Trump administration had to fight against the NRA to enact the ban.

An NRA spokesperson did admit, however, that the gun-rights organization is “disappointed” the bump stock ban did not include a grandfather clause for citizens who already legally possessed bump stocks.

The Trump administration forced citizens who legally owned bump stocks to dismantle them or deliver them to the ATF by March 26.

Gillibrand misled voters about the NRA’s lobbying efforts, the president’s position and federal gun laws.