GILLIBRAND: Hillary was ‘Most Qualified’ Presidential Candidate ‘Ever’

‘The women candidates are standing on Hillary’s shoulders right now…’

(Kaylee McGhee, Liberty Headlines) Presidential hopeful Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., praised Hillary Clinton’s “strong” 2016 campaign on Wednesday, calling her the “most qualified, capable candidate for president ever.”

“I do think all of us who are running, particularly the women candidates, are standing on Hillary’s shoulders right now,” she said in an interview with GirlBoss Radio. “She did achieve 65 million cracks in the highest and hardest crack ceiling, and she actually won the popular vote, so she did a lot right.

“To win the popular vote by 3 million votes just shows she ran a strong campaign, and she certainly in my opinion was the most qualified, capable person ever to run for president ever, so I loved what she put out there in terms of herself and how much confidence she had and how much she believed in herself and always had a strong vision for America.”

Clinton came under a lot of criticism for refusing to campaign in vital swing states former President Barack Obama won in his races in 2008 and 2012.

While she won New York and California — two heavily populated, automatic blue states — she lost the rest of the country by about three million votes to Donald Trump.

Gillibrand went on to say that Clinton’s 2016 platform gave her confidence in her own, which touts radical pro-choice policies and socialist programs like free college tuition and Medicare for All.

Gillibrand has had close ties to the Clintons since 2000, when she worked on Hillary’s U.S. Senate campaign.

Former President Bill Clinton helped put Gillibrand in office, campaigning for her when she was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2006.

However, Gillibrand has been walking a tightrope ever since she said in 2017 that Bill Clinton should have resigned over his affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.