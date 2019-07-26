Gillibrand Says Democrats Turn a ‘Blind Eye to Sexual Assault,’ But Won’t Name Names

‘A well-liked man should be able to grope you in the ass or grope you in the boob or forcibly kiss you? Is that what you believe?…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Presidential hopeful Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-NY, slammed her party for turning a “blind eye to sexual assault,” though she refused to specify what or whom she was specifically referring to.

Speaking at a conference in Iowa City, Gillibrand said her colleagues in the Democratic Party continued to prioritize “compromise” over women’s rights.

“I’ve got to tell you, I’m really sick of it. I’m so freaking sick of it. I can’t tell you how angry I am that Democrats, Democrats turn a blind eye to sexual assault, sexual harassment and any reforms that value women in the workplace,” Gillibrand said, according to Iowa Starting Line.

“And they play lip service to women and to women voters, but I promise you, every time the door of a negotiating room closes, women’s reproductive freedom, women’s rights, women’s equality is the first thing that’s thrown out the window to create a compromise, and that is compromise by Democrats and Republicans, both sides of the aisle in Congress.”

She went on to slam her fellow primary opponents, but still refused to mention specific names.

“We have Democratic candidates running for president right now who do not believe necessarily that it’s a good idea that women work outside the home. No joke. We have presidential candidates running right now who think the Me Too movement has gone too far,” she said.

“What are you saying?” Gillibrand continued. “That any man, especially a powerful man, a well-liked man should be able to grope you in the ass or grope you in the boob or forcibly kiss you? Is that what you believe?”

The attack seemed most likely directed at current primary front-runner Joe Biden, who has attempted to weather longstanding outrage over his inappropriate contact with young or vulnerable females.

However, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., was known to have published a 1972 essay in which he downplayed the idea of a woman being raped by three men at once.

Sen. Cory Booker, D-NJ, also acknowledged in a published account for the Stanford University student newspaper that he had inappropriately groped a female companion when younger.

And former Rep. Beto O’Rourke has been repeatedly criticized for flaunting his “male privilege” and making sexist comments.

Gillibrand has, in the past, been critical of the Left’s continued tolerance of former President Bill Clinton, and she was an early denouncer of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and former Sen. Al Franken when their respective sexual assault scandals broke.

But she was reluctant to do so until after facing criticism for her hypocrisy—including her having previously accepted at least six campaign donations from Weinstein, whose reputation as a predator was widely know at the time in Hollywood circles.

Gillibrand said she is confident that she will win the Democratic nomination because she’s willing to stand up for women and say what needs to be said.

“Impossible to be the Democratic nominee?” she said. “Dare me. I will be the nominee.”

Gillibrand is at the bottom of the polls, earning an average of 0.5 percent across the country. She’s qualified for the first two presidential debates but has yet to meet the standards for the third debate in September.