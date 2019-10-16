Ga.’s ‘Blue Wave’ Recedes as Lousy Dem. Options Shift Senate Races Back to GOP

‘Their party appears to be stuck with a lackluster crop of candidates who are struggling to catch fire with voters…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Hopeful Democrats see Georgia as a potential battleground state in 2020, but the non-partisan Inside Elections changed the rating for the state’s two U.S. Senate seats from “Leans Republican” to “Likely Republican.”

Roll Call reported this change on Monday. “Even though Georgia is consistently mentioned as an emerging swing state, Democrats are struggling to find top-tier candidates against Sen. David Perdue or against the upcoming appointed senator who will replace Johnny Isakson,” it said.

“Both races could develop, particularly if Trump’s reelection prospects tank,” it continued. “But, for now, Democrats are distinct longshots.”

Georgia Democrats think that the momentum gained last year by failed gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams may be waning.

Abrams, herself, has already ruled out a Senate challenge, saying she prefers to focus on her political-action committee’s efforts to flip the Georgia statehouse prior to redistricting.

“Democrats feel like they’re falling behind,” The Atlanta Journal–Constitution reported.

“Although Democratic presidential candidates are lavishing more attention on Georgia, none has built any lasting infrastructure in the state,” it said. “No candidate has established a campaign office in Georgia or hired any full-time staff devoted to the state.”

Georgia Democrats are requesting that the Democratic National Committee contribute more money to them.

“There’s too much on the line,” said Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff, who failed to flip the state’s 6th congressional district in a highly hyped 2017 special election. (Another Democratic candidate, Lucy McBath, claimed the prized suburban Atlanta district in the following year’s race.)

“We have to start now,” said Ossoff. “We cannot wait until next September to lace up our boots and start marching and knocking.”

As Democrats fall behind in fundraising and operations, Democratic Senate candidates continue to embrace radical left-wing positions that may alienate swing voters—particularly those in historically red Southern states.

“It’s clear that Georgia Democrats’ strategy of racing to the left and embracing the extreme is not paying off for their campaigns,” said John Burke, executive director of the Georgia Action Fund, according to All On Georgia.

“While Democrats in Washington, D.C., have tried and failed to recruit a top-tier contender to run in Georgia, their party appears to be stuck with a lackluster crop of candidates who are struggling to catch fire with voters.”