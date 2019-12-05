George Zimmerman Sues Trayvon Martin’s Family for $100M

CLAIMS: ‘Witness fraud, obstructed justice…lied repeatedly…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) George Zimmerman is filing a lawsuit against the family of Trayvon Martin, claiming the case against him was built on false evidence.

Zimmerman was a neighborhood watch volunteer acquitted of homicide charges in 2012 after he fatally shot Martin.

Zimmerman’s legal team is now arguing that the Martin family manufactured false testimony against Zimmerman and seeks $100 million in civil damages.

The lawsuit alleges defamation, abuse of civil process, and conspiracy, according to the Miami Herald.

The defendants “have worked in concert to deprive Zimmerman of his constitutional and other legal rights,” the lawsuit states, citing civil rights attorney Ben Crump’s decision to swap out a reluctant witness, Brittany Diamond Eugene, for her half-sister, Rachel Jeantel.

Crump reportedly handed Jeantel a script in an attempt to land Zimmerman in prison, the lawsuit says.

The suit accuses Trayvon’s parents, prosecutors and state authorities of going along with the alleged ruse, and “are alleged to either have known about or should have known about the witness fraud, obstructed justice, or lied repeatedly under oath in order to cover up their knowledge of the witness fraud.”

Though the details of the case still remain unclear, the jury sided with Zimmerman, who said 17-year-old Trayvon Martin had attacked him in Miami Gardens after Zimmerman had reported him to the police as a suspicious figure.

Crump slammed the lawsuit and called it a “shameless” attempt to profit from Martin’s death.

“I have every confidence that this unfounded and reckless lawsuit will be revealed for what it is — another failed attempt to defend the indefensible and a shameless attempt to profit off the lives and grief of others,” Crump said in a statement.