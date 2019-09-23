George Will: Conservatives Better Off w/out Trump in 2020

‘It’s become a cult — it’s become a cult because of an absence of ideas…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Conservative columnist and NeverTrumper George Will argued conservatives must vote against Trump in 2020 if the movement is to survive.

When asked by the Daily Beast if conservatives would be better off without Trump, Will responded: “Yes, yes, and yes. There’s no question about that.”

Before it can make a lasting impact, conservatism must “clear the ground and remove this awful presence from our lives,” Will said of Trump.

But that’s going to be difficult because of the state of the Republican Party, Will added.

Will has long argued that the GOP should be more vocally critical of the president.

“It’s become a cult — it’s become a cult because of an absence of ideas,” Will said earlier this summer. “Because they’ve jettisoned the ideas.”

Now, the GOP simply takes marching orders from Trump, Will claimed.

“For years, decades, all the 20th century almost, conservatives said, ‘We’re for free trade.’ Trump said, ‘By the way, you’re not anymore.’ And they said, ‘OK, we’re not for free trade anymore,’ or they pretend to be.”

Will left the Republican Party in 2016 over Trump, and now says he would support any of the Democratic candidates in 2020 provided the GOP maintains Senate control to thwart a potentially radical socialist agenda.

“A Republican Senate would virtually block legislative change,” he said. “And it would take the Republican Party away from its current identification with someone who is in temperament and in most policies not conservative.”

Will said he might one day return to the Republican Party, but only if it rids itself of Trump and his influence.

“Conservatism has an enormously long and distinguished pedigree of ideas. It has a momentum into the future given by these ideas,” Will said. “And they did not go away, and they have not been refuted by the 45th president.”