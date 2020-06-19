George Floyd’s Brother Wants the UN to Stop Racism in the US

‘We are not above scrutiny; however, any HRC resolution on this topic that calls out countries by name should be inclusive, noting the many countries where racism is a problem…’

(Michael Barnes, Liberty Headlines) George Floyd’s brother called on the United Nations’s top human rights body to investigate racism and police brutality in the United States.

“The way you saw my brother tortured and murdered on camera is the way black people are treated by police in America,” Philonise Floyd said on a video conference call on Wednesday with the U.N. Human Rights Council, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

George Floyd died while in the custody of Minneapolis police last month, sparking widespread protests, riots, looting and arson. Black Americans disproportionately died in the ensuing violence.

“I hope that you will consider establishing an independent commission of inquiry to investigate police killings of black people in America, and the violence used against peaceful protesters,” he said.

During his comments, Floyd conveyed inaccurate assertions about black Americans and police.

Statistics show that blacks are actually less likely to be killed by police officers than white Americans, despite committing vastly more violent crime relative to population size.

The Wednesday conference will continue at the behest of African member-countries.

Leopold Ismael Samba, ambassador of the troubled Central African Republic, urged all governments to take action against systemic racism and police brutality.

A draft resolution to “establish the facts and circumstances relating to systemic racism” is already underway, according to Michelle Bachelet, the U.N.’s High Commissioner for Human Rights.

“Black lives matter. Indigenous lives matter. The lives of people of colour matter. All human beings are born equal in dignity and rights,” she said.

The U.S. government stopped participating in Council deliberations after the Trump administration withdrew two years ago on account of the body’s rank anti-Semitism and near-countless anti-Israel declarations.

In response to Philonise Floyd and the Council’s vague structural racism platitudes — which may predictably end in non-binding reforms and requests for American financial aid — Andrew Bremberg, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, said the Council’s planned resolution is unnecessary.

“As the world’s leading advocate for human rights we call upon all governments to demonstrate the same level of transparency and accountability that the U.S. and our democratic partners practice,” Bremberg said.

“We are not above scrutiny; however, any HRC resolution on this topic that calls out countries by name should be inclusive, noting the many countries where racism is a problem,” he said.