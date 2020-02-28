Garth Brooks Sparks Social-Media Wrath w/ ‘Sanders’ Jersey

‘I thought you were a true American that loves Our Country?’

(Ben Sellers, Liberty Headlines) Although country singer Garth Brooks, with a massive comeback tour currently underway, has acknowledged having “friends in low places,” that doesn’t necessarily make him a Bernie Sanders-supporting socialist.

Nor did the “Sanders” jersey he wore, accompanied by the number 20, during a recent show in Detroit.

Yet, Brooks inadvertently sparked a wave of online backlash—and gained a few fans he never asked for—by posting a picture of himself on Instagram in the jersey, meant to celebrate Detroit Lions great Barry Sanders.

The hall-of-fame NFL running back was honored during the concert, according to The Blaze.

Even so, hasty commenters rushed to judgment, with some fans disavowing Brooks.

“Lost some respect w that jersey,” commented one person, according to Fox News—although it was unclear if the comment came from a capitalism supporter or simply a rival Green Bay Packers fan.

Some were suspicious that the artist—who splits his downtime between Tennessee and Oklahoma with wife Trisha Yearwood—might even be sending a dog-whistle double-message.

“If this is for Bernie Sanders, I’m done with you,” said one user. “I thought you were a true American that loves Our Country?”

After the post went viral, many comments sought to clarify or criticize the initial reactions. However, the photo also drew the attention of some “Bernie Bros,” who swarmed to express their newfound appreciation of Brooks.

“Welp. Looks like @garthbrooks just became my favorite country singer! #FeelTheBern2020,” wrote one user.