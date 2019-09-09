Deep State Blasts Trump Interior Dept. for Keeping Parks Open During Shutdown

The Obama Administration continuously used their immigration-fee slush-fund to support an open borders agenda and illegal amnesty programs. Where was GAO then?

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) The Government Accountability Office found that the Interior Department broke the law by keeping parks open during the December 2018 government shutdown, but Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., praised Secretary David Bernhardt for keeping parks open.

“President Obama and his administration tried to inflict as much pain and suffering on the American people as possible during government shutdowns, including barricading our veterans from their monuments,” said Gosar, who chairs the Congressional Western Caucus. “Secretary Bernhardt kept our parks open and running for the American people where possible.”

Bernhardt said the Interior Department used money that had been collected from fees to maintain the country’s parks during the shutdown in December 2018 and January 2019. The money was used to collect trash and keep the parks safe and clean.

The GAO, an ostensibly non-partisan organization controlled by Washington bureaucrats, issued the ruling in response to a request from Democratic Sens. Gary Peters of Michigan, Thomas Carper of Delaware and Tom Udall of New Mexico, and Democratic Reps. Elijah Cummings of Maryland, Raúl M. Grijalva of Arizona and Betty McCollum of Minnesota.

GAO bureaucrats ruled that the Interior Department violated the Anti-Deficiency Act, which prohibits money from being spent without congressional authorization, ABC News reported.

“Interior disregarded not only the laws themselves but also the congressional prerogatives that underlie them,” GAO bureaucrats wrote.

“Instead of carrying out the law, Interior improperly imposed its own will,” said the rebuke. “Interior cannot select which restraints apply to its appropriations and when these restraints apply.”

Gosar accused GAO bureaucrats of having a partisan agenda in the decision.

“It is unfortunate that GAO didn’t give the Department adequate time to respond to this misguided attack from Rep. Grijalva and others with an anti-Trump agenda,” Gosar said.

“The Obama Administration continuously used their immigration-fee slush-fund to support an open borders agenda and illegal amnesty programs,” Gosar said. “Where was GAO then? The Trump Administration and DOI continuously put America and her interests first and that is something that should be applauded.”