Gaetz Uses Dems’ Own Words to Expose Their ‘Manufactured Crisis’ Claims

(Brian Freimuth, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., embarrassed top Democrats in a House Judiciary Committee hearing when he played audio recordings from several months ago in which top Democrats denied the humanitarian crisis on the southern border.

Gaetz played the audio from a CNN interview from Jan. 9, 2019, in which Majority Whip James Clyburn expressly rejected the notion when directly asked about a humanitarian crisis.

When a CNN reporter asked, “Is there a humanitarian crisis on the southern border?” Clyburn snickered and dismissed the question stating, “absolutely not.”

In recent weeks, Democrats like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D-NY, have alleged that Trump, Republicans, and federal security agencies like Immigration and Customs Enforcement have been mistreating detainees caught trying to cross the border illegally.

However, when Trump drew attention to the crisis in his national address on Jan. 8, 2019, Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-NY, claimed the president was trying to manufacture the crisis.

Now, Schumer and other Democrats are fighting GOP legislation on the crisis and blaming Republicans for allowing allegedly inhumane conditions.

It’s no secret that many Democrats want to prevent Trump from securing the southern border. Gaetz’s tried to illustrate that Democrats are willing to put migrants’ lives in danger by avoiding funding border control.

“One of the reasons why so many young people, so many vulnerable people are in tragic conditions is because we didn’t act when the administration wanted us to provide funding that was absolutely necessary to care for people,” Gaetz said in the hearing,

“And so it is appropriate to question why we are in these conditions. But it wasn’t the Republicans that were in denial. It was all of you, and it was in your own words from your own leadership. Be offended with the Democratic Whip, not House Republicans,” he said.