Tulsi Gabbard Sues Google for Discrimination over Blocked Ad Account

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) The presidential campaign of Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, is suing Google after the tech corporation allegedly blocked her ad account just hours after the first Democratic presidential debate.

Gabbard’s performance during the first debate helped her jump to the top of Google’s search topics during and after the debate. But when her campaign tried to buy search ads, Google pulled her ad account.

“Just as her Google traffic was spiking, her Google ad account was taken offline,” Gabbard’s attorney, Brian Dunne, said, according to Politico.

Google told the campaign that Gabbard’s account was suspended “for violations of billing practices,” but Dunne said the campaign had not changed any of its banks or financial information.

When Gabbard’s campaign pressed Google, the company changed its story and said there had been “a violation of the terms of service.”

“We have automated systems that flag unusual activity on all advertiser accounts—including large spending changes—in order to prevent fraud and protect our customers,” Google spokeswoman Riva Sciuto said.

“In this case, our system triggered a suspension and the account was reinstated shortly thereafter. We are proud to offer ad products that help campaigns connect directly with voters, and we do so without bias toward any party or political ideology.”

Google’s anti-conservative bias—which includes programming its algorithms to bury certain types of content and outright blacklisting some right-wing sites to prevent their appearance in search results—has been well documented by investigative watchdogs like Project Veritas and The Daily Caller.

However, it is unusual to see the tech giant suppressing views from the Left.

Dunne said Google’s unnecessary suspension harmed Gabbard’s campaign.

“They had no ability to really speak to the people who wanted to hear from her,” he said.

Gabbard is one of several Democratic presidential candidates to endorse breaking up big tech companies. When she announced her candidacy, she railed against “big tech companies who take away our civil liberties sand freedoms in the name of national security and corporate agreed.”

Dunne said Gabbard’s outspoken criticism had something to do with Google’s biased decision to pull her ad account.

“You have a candidate who’s been outwardly adverse towards Google, and is not necessarily seen as a champion of their favorite policy interests, who was reaching never-before-seen popularity,” Dunne said. “The timing is too coincidental.”