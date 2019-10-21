Gabbard Hits Back at Hillary and the Democrat ‘Corrupt Elite’

‘If they can falsely portray me as a traitor, then they can do it to anyone…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard is hitting back at Hillary Clinton and the Democratic establishment after Clinton smeared her as a “Russian asset.”

“People warned me in 2016 that my endorsement of Bernie Sanders would be the end of my ‘political career.’ They said ‘Clinton will never forget,’ that she and her rich and powerful friends, her allies in politics and in the media, will make sure that you are destroyed,” Gabbard said in a new campaign video. “They’ve tried to destroy my reputation and my lifetime of service because I stood up to them.”

Hillary & her gang of rich, powerful elite are going after me to send a msg to YOU: “Shut up, toe the line, or be destroyed.” But we, the people, will NOT be silenced. Join me in taking our Democratic Party back & leading a govt of, by & for the people! https://t.co/TOcAOPrxye pic.twitter.com/TahfE2XOek — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) October 20, 2019

“If they can falsely portray me as a traitor, then they can do it to anyone,” Gabbard continued. “And in fact, that’s exactly the message they want to get across to you, that if you stand up against Hillary, and the power party brokers, that if you stand up to the rich and powerful elite and the war machine, they will destroy you and discredit your message.”

Interest in Gabbard’s campaign surged last week after Clinton claimed she was being “groomed” by Russia to take on the Democratic Party has a third party candidate.

“She’s the favorite of the Russians. They have a bunch of sites and bots and other ways of supporting her so far,” Clinton said in a podcast.

Many of the other Democratic presidential candidates slammed Clinton for smearing Gabbard without evidence, but Gabbard decided to use Clinton’s attacks to her own advantage, tapping into voters’ frustrations with an out-of-touch political elite.

“Here is the truth: They will not intimidate us. They will not silence us,” Gabbard said. “We are not here just to protest their corruption. I am running for president to take the Democratic Party and our country back from the corrupt elite … Don’t be afraid. Let’s root out the corruption in our party and our country.”