Gabbard Blasts Hillary’s ‘Smear Campaign’ and ‘Failed Legacy’ in Op-Ed

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard once again blasted former Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton and the establishment “Clinton doctrine” that has done nothing but hurt the American people.

“I’m running for president to undo Mrs. Clinton’s failed legacy. From Iraq to Libya to Syria, her record is replete with foreign-policy catastrophes,” Gabbard wrote in an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal. “It’s a primary reason why I resigned as vice chairman of the Democratic National Committee in 2016 to endorse Bernie Sanders. Mrs. Clinton and the powerful media and political network she built up over decades have never forgiven this slight. The smears have been nonstop ever since.”

Clinton picked a fight after she accused Gabbard of being “the favorite of the Russians” who she said is being “groomed” to run as a third-party candidate.

Gabbard once again denied the accusations and reminded Democratic voters that this feud is more than a “petty spat.”

Rather, “it’s a serious contrast in views about the choice voters face as they decide which Democratic candidate is best equipped to defeat President Trump. Mrs. Clinton already lost to Mr. Trump once.”

“Why would Democrats think a Hillary 2.0 candidate would result in anything different?” Gabbard wrote. “Only when we recognize the failings of the past — embodied by Mrs. Clinton and her minions in the media — can we move forward to a future of peace, dignity, transparency and aloha.”

Gabbard has gained in the polls ever since her feud with Clinton began.

It seems Democratic voters agree with Gabbard that it’s time someone stood up to the Democratic establishment.

“They’ve tried to destroy my reputation and my lifetime of service because I stood up to them,” she said in a recent campaign video. “If they can falsely portray me as a traitor, then they can do it to anyone. And in fact, that’s exactly the message they want to get across to you, that if you stand up against Hillary, and the power party brokers, that if you stand up to the rich and powerful elite and the war machine, they will destroy you and discredit your message.”