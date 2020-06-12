Ga. Rep. Loudermilk Rips Pelosi for Peddling Voter-Suppression Conspiracy Theory

‘Eighty percent were in Fulton, which is run by Democrats. So, if it was…voter suppression, it’s Democrats suppressing Democrat votes…’

(Michael Barnes, Liberty Headlines) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., caught an earful from Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., on Thursday, for peddling lies about the Peach State’s primary elections.

Delays and precinct mismanagement, largely in minority areas, led to long waits for some during the Tuesday voting. In response, Pelosi promoted a baseless claim that Republicans in the state had sabotaged them “by design.”

“That’s ‘suspicious’ in Nancy’s world, where everything is a conspiracy theory,” Loudermilk said. “If she can blame anything on Republicans or President Trump, she will.”

It was also, no doubt, a foregone conclusion that the Left would find flaws in Georgia’s electoral process—or else fabricate some where none existed—given the amount of time and money they’ve invested in peddling the claim.

Long regarded as one of the deepest red states, Georgia has been on Democrats’ minds for November. A decisive win there early on election night could derail President Donald Trump’s momentum and sway the turnout in later-voting states.

Both failed gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms have been included on presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden’s short list of running mates in hopes that they might mobilize the state’s black Democrat voters.

Abrams, who refused to concede her 2018 race after losing to current Gov. Brian Kemp, has fully devoted herself to convincing the public that mass voter suppression is disfranchising minorities, even though little evidence exists to support the claim.

Her Fair Fight PAC and other organizations, funded in large part by leftist mega-donors like George Soros and Tom Steyer, have fed talking points to sympathetic media outlets in order wage to a smear campaign against GOP opponents who advocate for election integrity.

That includes a recently announced initiative, Voter Suppression Watch, to support the Left’s scheme for conducting a mail-only election, which would be ripe for voter fraud.

There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent. Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed. The Governor of California is sending Ballots to millions of people, anyone….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

Despite Pelosi’s incendiary comments, however, and a deluge of negative news reports speculating about minority-voter suppression during the recent primary, the vast majority of Georgia voting locations experienced zero problems.

Out of the state’s 159 counties, 150 conducted voting operations without a hitch. Of the nine counties that reported problems, most were resolved early in the day.

“Eighty percent were in Fulton [Atlanta]—which is run by Democrats—so, if it was…voter suppression, it’s Democrats suppressing Democrat votes,” Loudermilk told Stuart Varney on Fox Business News’s Varney and Co.

He chalked up the voting problems to Wuhan virus-related disruptions and sheer incompetence by urban election officials who by law have the sole authority to run local elections.

“This was them not being prepared for this election,” Loudermilk said.

“… [T]he reason so many people showed up to the polls, is because they did not get their absentee ballots,” he continued. “… The county officials did not get them to the states’ vendor in time… and they didn’t notify people.”

Loudermilk also explained that untrained poll workers were added at the last minute because many workers didn’t show up for fear of catching the coronavirus.

“We do have issues, but we have to address those with the facts of what [actually] happened, and not some conspiracy theory that Nancy Pelosi wants to use to further divide the country,” he said.

Liberty Headlines’ Ben Sellers contributed to this report.