Freedom Caucus Members Demand Dems in Congress Take Action over Border

‘This is offensive to Jews, offensive to Customs and Border Protection, to the migrants … to all Texans and Americans who know there’s an actual problem…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, and members of the House Freedom Caucus held a press conference Tuesday to demand that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., introduce legislation to ease the illegal immigration crisis at the southern border.

The group called on Congress to pass the emergency supplemental funding bill that President Donald Trump introduced, to close the asylum and family migration loopholes, to end catch-and-release policies, and to ensure that unaccompanied minors are safely returned to their country of origin.

“Rather than do our job, Democrats choose to make outrageous claims,” Roy said.

“Like our colleague Ms. Ocasio–Cortez suggesting that the president is running concentration camps,” Roy said. “This is offensive to Jews, offensive to Customs and Border Protection, to the migrants being cared for by Customs and Border Protection, and offensive to all Texans and Americans who know there’s an actual problem.”

Roy said Democrats “would rather callously politicize the issue” than “work together to solve it.

“Migrants seeking to come here are being abused, lied to, and exploited,” Roy said. “Women and children are being sexually abused, as high as one-third of those traveling by some objective estimates. Dangerous narcotics are pouring across our border–144 lbs. of fentanyl between the ports of entry since Oct. 1 of last year. Enough.”

As Democrats spread falsehoods, CBP agents continue their heroic work.

Since May this year, CBP has performed 3,000 rescue missions to save migrants who were caught in life-threatening situations.

Migrants face the harsh weather at the southern border and despicable treatment by drug smugglers and human traffickers.

“Total apprehensions increased from 51,000 in October of last year to 144,000 in May,” Roy said. “That’s apprehensions. That’s not talking about those who have not been apprehended. May was the third consecutive month in which apprehensions topped 100,000, and the highest one month total in 13 years.”

Don McLaughlin, the mayor of Uvalde, Texas, spoke at the press conference about the crisis his small city faces.

“Uvalde, Texas has been getting 20 to 30 [people] a day,” McLaughlin said. “Uvalde is a town of 17,000 people. We don’t have the resources to take 20 or 30 people a day. It’s just not there. Not that we don’t want to help them, we just don’t have the resources or the facilities for them.”

The migrants have brought disorder to Uvalde.

“We’ve seen five car chases in Uvalde in the last two weeks that have caused us to have our school on lockdown twice,” McLaughlin said.

“We have trains that come through our community that are stopped and checked by the Border Patrol,” he added. “They’re finding 30 and 40 immigrants on these trains, and they’re coming on these trains and in these cars because…they’ve got warrants.”

McLaughlin said on night a rancher who lived near where the trains stopped was confronted and threatened by one of the illegals but police were unable to catch him.

“He stayed up all night because the man told him he was coming back to kill him,” McLaughlin continued. “His grandkids won’t come to his house and go swimming unless he sits outside by his pool with a shotgun.”