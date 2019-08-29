Fredo Cuts Off CNN Interview w/ Trump Spokesperson

‘He lies all the time and you know it…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) CNN’s Chris Cuomo abruptly interrupted and ended an interview with Trump 2020 campaign spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany after she defended President Donald Trump.

“This interview is over,” Cuomo said after McEnany argued Trump had never lied to the public. “He lies all the time and you know it.”

Cuomo had tried to trap McEnany and grew frustrated with her when she wouldn’t take the bait.

“Time and time again, he’s frustrated with media coverage,” McEnany said when asked about Trump’s criticism of Fox News. “He’s fighting for the people in his movement. He didn’t say Fox News should work for him.”

Cuomo then showed McEnany one of Trump’s tweets, in which the president claimed “Fox News isn’t working for us.” McEnany fought back: “Here we go again. This is more fake news,” she said.

“The tweet is right in front of their faces,” Cuomo said. “If he didn’t lie, if he didn’t take…”

“He doesn’t lie,” McEnany interjected. “He doesn’t lie. Guess who lies? The press lies.”

“You don’t think the president has lied to the American people? He has never lied to the American people?” Cuomo pressed.

“No, I don’t think the president has lied,” McEnany maintained.

“Wow! That blew the IFB right out of my head,” Cuomo said “Interview’s over, Kayleigh. You will not have credibility with the audience. You got a long way to go.”

“I think you should take a look in the mirror, Chris,” McEnany shot back.

Later, CNN’s Don Lemon criticized Cuomo for even inviting McEnany on his show in the first place.

“She has no credibility,” Lemon said. “Someone like that has no credibility … Put whoever you want on your show. This isn’t chastising you, but the audience gets nothing from her because she doesn’t tell the truth.”

Cuomo defended bringing her on, saying “you have to know what they’ll bring your way.”

“What you heard is the campaign pitch of the election,” said Cuomo. “That’s what they’ll be up against. If they’re not ready to take it on. If they don’t hear it and don’t understand how many people receive it, they’re gonna wind up in the same position they are now for another four years.”